Day honors veterans with a Purple Heart

It’s a medal no one wants to earn. The Purple Heart, through its forerunner the Badge of Military Merit, is the oldest medal awarded to U.S. service members. It is earned by being wounded or killed in combat by the enemy. Gen. George Washington was the first to bestow the Badge of Military Merit on Aug. 7, 1782. Purple Heart Day is commemorated each year on that anniversary. It’s estimated that approximately 1.8 million Purple Hearts have been awarded, according to The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor. With more than 18,000 veterans in The Villages, it makes sense that there would be Purple Heart recipients. Their group, the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 795, is led by Reggie Neely, of the Village of Piedmont.
“We’re unique among all veterans’ service organizations because our membership is composed of combat veterans who have shed blood on behalf of our country,” he said.
Neely, of course, is a Purple Heart recipient himself. In 1966, he was a Marine serving in a combined action group. Six Marines and a Navy corpsman fought alongside a platoon of South Vietnamese soldiers. Neely’s unit was positioned near the Ho Chi Minh Trail and tasked with stopping North Vietnamese supplies from reaching the south.
The unit worked closely with local villagers, so it regularly took fire from the North Vietnamese, who discouraged such cooperation, Neely said.
Neely’s unit began taking fire from across a river. Neely said he was running toward the action when he was hit by shrapnel from an explosion. Two South Vietnamese were killed in the action but Neely was kept alive by the corpsman until he could be flown out on the skid of a helicopter. The next thing he knew, he woke up in a Da Nang hospital with wounds covering the front of his body.
It took Neely about a month to recover. The wounds could have been his ticket home, but he chose to remain in Vietnam and return to his buddies.
“Your lives depend on each other,” he explained.
The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 795, which has about 85 members, prides itself on fostering patriotism in local schools. The group awards a medal and certificate each year to a Junior ROTC member, usually a junior, at each of six high schools in Lake and Marion counties.
“We hope they see it as we do — very prestigious,” Neely said.
The group’s purpose is to have members meet and share common experiences, but also to improve their community.
“We look at what we can do to make our city, nation and state a better place to live,” Neely said.
There will be no local commemoration of Purple Heart Day today, but those wanting to remember those who were wounded or killed in the defense of the United States have an opportunity to do so virtually.
The National Purple Heart Honor Mission is an organization dedicated to honoring Purple Heart recipients. The group founded the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor in New Windsor, New York.
It is broadcasting a ceremony at 11 this morning that will include patriotic music and readings, as well as remarks from Purple Heart veterans. The broadcast will be available on the group’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Those who wish to view the ceremony should search for National Purple Heart Honor Mission.
“For those wounded in action and those who gave their lives, we owe a tremendous debt,” said retired Col. Russ Vernon, executive director of the organization.
A program that began last year is the group’s Patriot Project. One Purple Heart veteran is selected from each state and flown to New York. Honorees tour the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, visit the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor museum and are taken to New York City.
The Florida honoree last year was Richard “Bud” Allen, of Beverly Hills in Citrus County. He earned his Purple Heart in Vietnam in 1967, during a mortar/rocket attack on his airbase. The tribute was very meaningful to Allen who, like most Vietnam veterans, never got a proper welcome home.
“This was truly a special event for all Purple Heart veterans,” Allen said. “It meant much more to Vietnam veterans.”
There is no trip this year, but the National Purple Heart Honor Mission is taking nominations for the 2021 event, scheduled for April. Those who wish to nominate a Purple Heart recipient for that honor may go to purpleheartmission.org/nominate-a-patriot-project-mission-honoree.
Senior writer Steve Straehley can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5228, or steve.straehley@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.