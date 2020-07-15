Roger Azzarello wasn’t tasting the kick in the store-bought jars of peppers. So he decided to do what he did in his native Pennsylvania and start a pepper garden. He has raised beds and pots with sweet pepper and hot banana pepper plants lining the walls of his Village of Pennecamp backyard. “You know what you got when you grow it yourself,” Azzarello said, while picking peppers to top a hoagie with. “There’s no pesticides on it or any other chemicals. And I can them and freeze them; I can have them all year-round.” Villagers have been motivated to grow their own fruits, vegetables and herbs lately, according to nurseries in the tri-county area, including vendors at the Brownwood Farmers Market.
Plants have been selling out over the past few months, as have seeds.
“I brought in eight crates of plants and brought 1/2 of a crate home,” said Cathy Smith, co-owner of D&C Nursery in Ocala, a vendor at the market.
Home produce gardening became a popular activity nationwide as more people stayed home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Just under 20% of all U.S. adults took up gardening during the pandemic, including 23% of baby boomers, according to the data and analytics group YouGov.
It was the fourth most popular lockdown activity among baby boomers, just after using social media, sleeping and connecting with people they typically talk to.
In the last three months, some residents decided to start new produce gardens and others spent time enhancing or adding to existing gardens.
Bonnie Rowen, a member of The Villages Landscape Garden Club, wasn’t planning on starting a garden — or even staying at home — when the pandemic began. She was supposed to be in Thailand for a wedding.
After the pandemic forced the cancellation of her trip, she went out and bought a few peppers and seeds for seasonal crops that grew in the spring in Florida.
“It is not a pretty garden, but it gave me something to look forward to each day,” said Rowen, of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter.
Right now, she has black-eyed peas, green beans, parsley and one pepper plant in the garden. She previously had basil, cilantro, green onions and other pepper plants in pots on her lanai.
But not every home produce gardener is new to it.
Bob Faucett has been growing his own salad greens using vertical tower gardens and a ground garden for the last six years. He’s currently growing celery, kale, Swiss chard, dandelions and multiple varieties of lettuce.
He and his wife, Carol Ann, took up produce gardening to grow their own organic vegetables, part of an effort to eat cleaner and healthier.
“We like the process of picking the food, taking it to the table and eating it,” said Faucett, of the Village of Chatham. “No one’s treating it, spraying it, or shipping it from who knows where. It’s a great advantage to us.”
People are increasingly agreeing with his sentiment.
Jonathan Squires, owner of the Leesburg nursery Just Perfect Plants, said his business increased about 500% over last year as interest in home produce gardening increased locally, statewide and nationwide.
Interest is high in his vegetable and herb plants, as well as peach trees, blueberry bushes and lychee trees.
“I’ve sold out three times since this [COVID-19 pandemic] has started,” Squires said. “I’m getting customers from all of Lake, Sumter and Marion. People are coming from Clermont because they couldn’t find herbs anywhere.”
Home produce gardening helps reduce the public’s dependency on the typical supply chain, which includes supermarkets.
Squires thinks many Villagers and area residents are embracing the trend as nostalgia for the victory gardens of World War II, when people in the United States started growing their own food so the supply chain could support soldiers fighting in the war.
“This is all doable in The Villages,” he said. “That includes if they don’t want to be a farmer but want to supplement their food supply, they’re still going to Publix but they feel they can do it themselves.”
The increased demand has Squires ramping up his production of herb, tomato and pepper plants in preparation for the fall.
