Civilian investigators free deputies for other work

Don’t look for a star on the uniform of that person taking an accident report.
In January, The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office initiated a program using Community Traffic Investigators, or CTIs, to perform such chores as taking routine vehicle crash reports, traffic control, parking enforcement, including handicap spot enforcement and clearing fire lanes and other duties.
The CTIs free deputies to spend more time on the road dealing with actual crimes, according to Sergeant Christopher Thibodeau, who’s in charge of the program for the sheriff’s office. Traffic crashes with serious bodily injury or death are generally turned over to the Florida Highway Patrol for investigation, Thibodeau said.
CTIs are not sworn officers, so they don’t make traffic stops or chase suspected criminals. However, they can issue citations for issues arising from their investigations.
“They are becoming a very valuable asset at this point and going forward will continuing to be a valuable asset to the sheriff’s office,” Thibodeau said.
The need for an adjunct to deputies has arisen as the county has grown along with The Villages, he said.
Although they don’t go through a police academy, CTIs get a lot of training. They take classes in traffic control, parking enforcement and a third course called Selective Traffic Enforcement for Civilians.
Brenda Barrett is a recent addition to the CTI program. She performed similar duties for 11 years at Grand Valley State University in Michigan and joined the CTI program when she moved to The Villages.
“I love it,” she said. “This program that Sheriff (Bill) Farmer has implemented is phenomenal.”
Barrett said she likes the opportunity to serve her community as a civilian. “I want to be able to help the community however I can,” she said.
The day of a CTI can vary, she said. Some days, there’s one call right after another, where on other days, she’ll have time to write up a report
between calls.
Keeping deputies on the road by freeing them from duties others can handle is her main focus.
“The thing about CTIs is that it releases deputies from non-criminal matters,” she said.
In addition to taking reports and performing other duties, the investigators serve as more eyes and ears for the sheriff’s office. They can look out for missing persons and subjects of Silver Alerts; report moving violations to deputies and
other issues.
“You never know what you’re going to get,” she said.
CTIs make a bit less than a sworn deputy so there’s a cost savings to the department, but the main thing is that they keep deputies on the road, Thibodeau said.
“There’s a niche they fill that’s so helpful,” he said.
There are currently three CTIs on duty at a given time. One focuses on the north part of Sumter County, another in the central area and a third in the southern part of the county. That doesn’t mean they’re locked into those zones, however.
“They are sent all over the place depending on where we need them,” Thibodeau said.
