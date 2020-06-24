Businesses ensure community thrives

Local businesses are stepping up to fill in gaps left open in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Donations of face masks, meals and money have been given to help support health care workers and first responders, as well as to keep local food pantries stocked. Business owners including George Nahas, owner of dealerships in five counties and general manager of George Nahas Chevrolet in Wildwood, and Terry and Glendora Yoder, of T&D Family of Companies, have donated money to assist food pantries and to support other ministries. Businesses including Brylah Fashions and Gilded Matilda’s have been donating face masks to health care and frontline workers to show their support and to help keep them safe, while other businesses have brought them food as a show of gratitude.
Giving Back
When Nahas heard about food pantries around the country giving back during the pandemic, he knew he wanted to lend a hand.
After discussing the idea with staff in his Wildwood dealership, he partnered with Central Florida Auto Dealers Association on May 15, to present Don Huggins, coordinator of Wildwood Food Pantry, a check for $5,000.
“The food pantries help feed the communities, and Wildwood Food Pantry has held a special place near and dear to my heart for years,” Nahas said. “We wanted to get involved and be able to help the community get back on their feet.”
Huggins, of the Village of Glenbrook, was excited about the check and said the money would be split between the Wildwood Soup Kitchen and Wildwood Food Pantry.
“We need the funds to continue on a long-term basis as the money helps fill in the gaps from the food donations,” Huggins said. “We are so thankful to have a community that continues to help us give back.”
Yoder also wanted to help give back to the community after watching local stores and restaurants shut down to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“Before the virus, the food pantries were starting to fill up and most were completely stocked,” Yoder said. “When things started to reopen, I knew the food pantries wouldn’t be as stocked because they were helping those in need. As a result, I decided to help.”
On Monday, Yoder sent two of his grandchildren to Wildwood United Methodist Church with a check for $100,000. The check was presented to Pastor Michael Beck, who was overwhelmed with the donation.
Beck said Yoder directed the money to be split up between ministries of the church as well as food pantries throughout Sumter County, including the Wildwood Soup Kitchen and Wildwood Food Pantry.
“Terry said he was giving the money to bless the community and the food banks,” Beck said. “He just wanted to help the community out in numerous ways and so the money will be stretched and given to multiple groups including the Salvation Army, ministries of the church which help to pay electric bills for those needing extra assistance and multiple food pantries.”
State Farm Insurance in Wildwood made a contribution May 12, of $750 to Beyond the Walls, a food pantry run by Heritage Community Church in Fruitland Park. The money was to help stock the food pantry and to help feed the community.
State Farm Insurance agent Nathan Thomas said he felt it was important to give back to a place that plays a significant role in the community.
“We just wanted to be able to give back and help out,” he said. “We know a lot of people depend on the food pantries and because it is such a difficult time for many, we wanted to show our support.”
Beyond the Walls director Colleen Brooks said they are extremely thankful for the continuing support they have received during this time.
“It is amazing to have so many reach out and provide us with needed funds and food so that we can continue helping the community in this time of need,” she said.
Mask Donations
Over the course of two months, artists at Gilded Matilda’s in Wildwood have made about a hundred reusable masks and leather hand-sanitizer cases with sanitizer inside to be donated to employees at Freedom Pointe at The Villages and AdventHealth Orlando.
On April 21, Sandy Sweeny, owner of Gilded Matilda’s, partnered with Skip West, owner of West Financial Group, to put together goodie bags that included masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning clothes for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
“These people, they are on the front lines,” West said. “If it weren’t for these people, who knows what would be going on?”
Sweeny and West also donated the goodie bags to the Wildwood Police Department, along with $500.
In Spanish Springs, Brylah Fashions owner Christina Smith, and the store’s regional manager, Brittany Degre, have donated more than 700 masks to the Lady Lake Police Department and Lake County Fire Rescue. They plan to give more until there is no longer a need, Smith said.
“They are important to the community and we need to help keep them safe as well,” Smith said. “We have been glad to help make a difference.”
Degre agreed, saying that without the masks, they wouldn’t be able to do their jobs.
“They are saving our community and they need them,” Degre said. “We are going to do everything we can to get them to them.”
