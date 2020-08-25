Yoga course helps students stay limber

Some of the seven students in the Yoga Moves class through The Enrichment Academy said they want to return to yoga practice.
The first class Caryn Martin taught Aug. 14 at Riverbend Recreation Center, part of a four-session course, helped them find their current comfort limits.
“Find the stretch your body needs,” Martin said as the students, almost 10 feet apart, lay on their backs with one leg lifted straight into the air pushing against a strap they held. “Then breathe into it.”
She walked around the large room with her hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes helping students adjust their position so they wouldn’t injure themselves but could find the limit of their stretch. Martin watched their faces and could see when they’ve reached the position that’s right for them.
“It’s an ooh!” she said.
One student sat in a chair and stretched her legs because she said it hurt to lie on her back. She was able to do later stretches from tabletop pose on her hands and knees. Some students did those stretches while lying on their bellies because the tabletop position was too uncomfortable.
“If it’s uncomfortable, I say don’t do it,” said Martin, of the Village of Osceola Hills.
“Take any stretch your body needs,” Martin said.
“We all have stuff going on in our shoulders,” she said as the class pulled their knees toward their chest and stretched one arm in a circle while extending the other out to the side. “This is the stretch I do in the morning in bed to get my shoulders going.”
In each pose, the class paused to breathe and feel themselves stretch a little further.
“We did breath work in a variety of ways today,” Martin said after the class.
“We need to breathe to access the parasympathetic system,” as part of a rest and relaxation response, she said. “Most people run around in the sympathetic system all day — the fight or flight, the lion is about to attack.”
Martin’s gentle yoga moves are good for people who have previous injuries, including arthritis, to reconnect to their bodies, she said. “When you’re in pain, you want out of your body,” Martin said.
But maintaining movement and the keeping synovial fluids moving in joints, especially arthritic joints, is essential to maintain their function, she said. Yoga
The classes are an hour and a half to allow enough time between movements to meditate and reset the parasympathetic system, she said. Reconnecting is especially important in this day of stress and pandemic, Martin said.
Students agreed.
“I love yoga, and especially during COVID times, it’s nice to be able to do a bit of relaxation, not just in your living room but around some conversation in a safe environment,” said Jocelyn Langford, of the Village of La Belle.
“We’re all a little tense and stressed,” said Sue Lewis, of the Village of McClure. “I’m looking for some relaxation and learning how to breathe and relax.”
Lewis said she enjoyed yoga before she had some joint problems and said the class is good for them.
Christina McClean, of the Village of Pinellas, said she wants to keep limber through yoga
“I’ve been away from it too long,” she said. “I used to do it religiously two or three times a week about three years ago.”
Martin said she is a college professor teaching health and wellness classes online and also teaches Aqua Yoga, Aqua for Arthritis and Aqua Zumba for the Enrichment Academy.
“I specialize in pain management and arthritis,” she said.
She will teach more classes in the fall semester and has a couple more openings in the current course.
For more information or to register, go to the Recreation Department’s page on www.districtgov.com.
Staff writer Dayna Straehley can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5408, or dayna.straehley@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.