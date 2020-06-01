Wildwood’s 79 graduates end memorable ride

Wildwood Middle High School’s Class of 2020 graduates made history Saturday. “When people say your senior year will be like no other, we never expected this,” salutatorian and senior class President Charity Barrett said during the drive-in graduation ceremony on a campus field.
The tradition-breaking outdoor ceremony came after more than two months of distance learning from home.
The 79 graduates missed prom, senior awards banquets, Grad Night, the rest of spring sports seasons and many other traditions. Instead, spring break was first extended for a week and by March 23, students throughout Sumter County turned to distance learning, which lasted through the end of the school year.
“Thank you for finally being over,” Barrett said of the school year.
She and valedictorian Sean Michael Koch exhorted their classmates to make the most of their time and opportunities while they can.
“Cherish every moment, good or bad,” Koch said in his speech. “It’s been one heck of a ride. It may not be how we wanted it to end, but just keep swimming.”
The graduates earned more than $300,000 in scholarships, including many to students who are the first generation in their families to go to college, Sumter County School District Superintendent Richard Shirley said.
Senior class leaders helped plan their drive-in graduation ceremony, which was comparable to a drive-in church service or drive-in movie.
As families drove into the school parking lot Saturday morning with their graduating seniors, they were directed to parking spaces in alphabetical order after the valedictorian and salutatorian.
Then, to the strains of “Pomp and Circumstance,” the cars were sent around behind campus and parked, in order, on the field facing the stage between the football stadium and baseball field.
Graduates were called from their cars one row at a time to cross the stage and receive their diploma and be recognized for any scholarships they won. After each row got back to their cars, the next row was called. The whole ceremony lasted less than an hour.
“This is nicer than what we’d have had in the gym,” Principal Jerry Graybeal said. The stage was bigger and everyone had more space. The graduation ceremony was also broadcast on radio and video was posted on Sumter County Schools’ YouTube channel, he said.
“I just hate that they have to be in their cars,” Graybeal said. “They’ve gone through so much we never thought we’d have in August.”
Graybeal said he wished he could turn back the clock and give the class the things it missed out on, such as prom, senior awards banquets and Grad Night.
It was an unforgettable year, Shirley said.
“You have experienced something that no other senior class in the history of the world has,” he said. “You moved distance learning from the back of the playbook to the front.”
Shirley said he’s attended 24 commencement ceremonies as superintendent.
“I have never seen a graduation ceremony like this,” he said.
“It’s a very special graduating class,” Sumter County School Board Member Sally Moss said. “Whatever happens in their future, they can look back and say, ‘I was part of the Class of 2020.’ They made history.”
This year’s class had to go through distance learning.
“They had to be away from their school campus, their friends and classmates,” said Moss, of the Village of
Virginia Trace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.