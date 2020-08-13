New kindergartners were shy at first. Parents were excited and some a bit apprehensive as they started orientation tours Tuesday at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake. About 45 children visited their new school Tuesday with a parent in tow to get an overview, a free backpack and a sticker that said “I’m ready for school.” They are preparing for the first day of school Aug. 24. “I’ve heard good things about Villages Elementary, so it’s exciting to have him come,” parent Margarita Rodriguez said about her son, Daniel. “He’s my first-born. It’s going to be a new thing to drop him off and have him go off on his own.” Principal Gregg Dudley greeted the families and explained some of the many safety precautions planned, including masks for everyone whenever they cannot maintain at least 6 feet of distance, temperature checks whenever any child shows possible symptoms of COVID-19, and one-way walkways, which require students, teachers and staff to take the long way around to get to the kindergarten classrooms. “This is all about establishing a comfort level for you as parents,” he told the first tour group of five children with four moms and one dad. Visitors won’t be allowed on campus once school starts, Dudley said.
“In a normal year, you would be allowed to walk your child to class,” he said.
This year, the parents who drive their children to school will drop them off in front of the gate at the end of the breezeway between the office and kindergarten building.
Last year’s kindergarten class was 131 students, but this year, less than 53% of students’ families chose traditional in-person instruction over two online options or a modified day.
Rodriguez said Daniel was nervous because Villages Elementary is a new school for him.
“He went to pre-K at the charter school,” she said. Then, she was able to walk him to class.
Although teachers won’t have their class lists until next week, when families can learn who their child’s teacher will be, the 5-year-olds did meet a kindergarten teacher before the tour.
Each new kindergartener met one-on-one with a teacher for a screening assessment to show whether children know colors, shapes and numbers, “to see where they are and their starting point,” Dudley said.
“Normally, the kindergarten roundup would be in the spring,” when incoming kindergartners would be screened, he said. “This has been the longest spring break in history.”
The orientation tours were scheduled by appointment, but more parents and 5-year-olds were added throughout the morning.
Some of the children will ride school buses, and all kindergartners will wear wristbands for at least the first day, showing the color for the bus they will ride or if their parents will pick them up after school, said Shannon Sapp, the school’s mental health liaison, who led the first small group around campus while other staff members led different small groups.
The campus is fenced, and gates are locked to anyone trying to enter during the school day. Anyone who arrives while school is in session has to enter through the office, he said. To pick up students from the Extended Learning Center in the afternoon, parents will push a button that allows ELC staff inside the cafeteria to see them on a video monitor.
“It’s a very safe campus and a safe scenario,” Dudley said.
Children will be kept with their class all day and separate from other classes to keep the number of children interacting to the smallest possible, Dudley said. Two classes at a time will go outside for recess and physical education, but those classes will be in different areas, he said.
Whenever children can be 6 feet apart, including during physical education, they will be allowed to remove their masks, Dudley said.
The cafeteria also will be set up to maintain social distancing, Sapp said.
The 5-year-olds gradually overcame some of their shyness and became more talkative as the school tour progressed.
In addition to state-mandated physical education, students also will go to the media center and participate in both art and music classes.
“You’ll get to paint and color and draw, and make all kinds of beautiful things,” Sapp told the children as she showed them the art room.
Although the school still has questions of its own about if or when children will perform, they will sing in music class, she said.
“I like to sing,” said new kindergartner Mayla Bittel. She said “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” is her favorite. “Mommy usually sings it to me.”
After the tour, kindergartner Nehemiah Johnson said he is excited to start school, especially because of “the playground and meeting new friends and the cafeteria,” he said.
