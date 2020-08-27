They’re the eyes to the sky who can tell you if rain poured or drizzled in your neighborhood.
Weather watchers with WVLG 102.7 FM, 104.5 FM & 640 AM follow the moves of Mother Nature to provide information that guides the weather reports Villagers hear on their community radio station.
About 50 Villagers volunteer as observers of the community’s weather trends, though more of them are needed in the community to fill voids left by departures, WVLG senior forecaster Dave Towle said.
“We’re starting to thin out in the northern section near Spanish Springs and we’d like to fill those gaps,” said Towle, of the Village of LaBelle.
Weather watchers assist in forecasting using tools like rain gauges, which monitor measurable rainfall in a given place. Data they report monitors patterns throughout The Villages. Rainfall can vary from 3-inch downpours to light drizzles in barely measurable amounts.
That variation draws the curiosity of Villagers like Tom Rafuse, the station’s first weather watcher living south of State Road 44.
“I like to look at the amount of rain we’ve been getting over a period of time, and I like to see when we get the downpours,” he said. He’s also one of a few Villagers who also have weather stations, which can identify how intense a wind gust is, how humid the air is and the outside and inside temperature.
Rafuse, of the Village of Fenney, has an interest in weather that dates back to the 1970s, when he watched for rainfall forecasts to find out if he could ride his motorcycle without getting wet.
Similarly, his work doing patrols for Community Watch motivated him to take on weather watching in The Villages. He said it’s important to know whether it’s going to rain when on patrol.
When Rafuse started out as a weather watcher, he was the only one monitoring rainfall trends south of State Road 44.
Today, he’s one of at least six.
Expanding the weather watchers’ territory south served to further expand the variability of rainfall trends in the community, Rafuse said.
“I’ve seen it rain cats and dogs in my patrol area, then I’ll come home and be like, ‘Why’s it so dry?’” he said.
Senior writer Michael Salerno
