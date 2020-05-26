Villages veteran shows his devotion to patriotism

Ken Gentry has commemorated patriotic holidays, such as Memorial Day, the same way since 2005. He puts out small American flags along the streets in his neighborhood and around the Village of Belvedere.
Nothing has put a halt to that — not even going blind.
Gentry has long had a desire to serve his country. He applied to be a member of the first class of the Air Force Academy. He received only an alternate appointment, however, and didn’t end up attending the school.
Gentry did join the Army Reserve while in high school in Kansas City, Missouri. After three years in the reserves, Gentry in 1957 again heard the call of the Air Force and enlisted. He did have to go to boot camp again, but ended up being stationed at Forbes AFB in Topeka, Kansas, not far from his home.
He was sent abroad to the Azores, Morocco and England, so he got to see some of the world outside the Midwest.
“It was a good experience,” he said.
While at Forbes, he worked in air traffic control, preparing paperwork for flight crews at Forbes AFB.
“I was kind of like Radar,” Gentry said of the company clerk in the “M.A.S.H.” movie and TV series.
When Gentry got out of the Air Force in 1961, he went to community college in the Kansas City area, focusing on engineering science and chemistry. That was enough to land him a job at Bendix Corporation as a lab technician. He worked his way up to become a supervisor. As the company changed hands, Gentry remained, working in the same building for 27 years.
At the same time, Gentry was active in the American Legion in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, serving in his post’s honor guard.
The year after the Gentrys moved to The Villages, he started planting flags.
“I just got a burr under my saddle to do it,” Gentry said.
He started around his neighborhood and expanded it as far as the Belvedere gate at one point. He said that once while he was planting flags by the gate, drivers of cars there saw him with the bundle of flags and assumed he was giving them out. He obliged a couple drivers, then moved on before his stock was depleted.
More recently, however, Gentry has had to cut down on the number of flags he plants. He has developed glaucoma and has been legally blind since 2015.
Now, he stays pretty much in his neighborhood and his wife, Julie, is in the golf cart with him. She hands him the flags and he plants them.
Gentry plants the flags for most patriotic holidays: Flag Day, Dec. 7, Independence Day, Veterans Day, 9/11, Armed Forces Day and Presidents Day as well as Memorial Day.
He takes no shortcuts, either. Armed Forces Day came just last weekend, but he still planted the flags the day ahead of Armed Forces Day, picked them up the day after, and will plant them again this weekend.
In fact, Gentry doesn’t like when people conflate the holidays.
“I have a problem with people getting the three days mixed up,” he said. “Armed Forces Day is for those who are serving now; Veterans Day is for those who did serve; and Memorial Day is for those who served who have died.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.