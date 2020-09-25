Florida’s Friendliest Hometown takes care of kids, said Stella Hodkinson, of the Village of DeSoto. DeSoto residents recently brought more school supplies for Leesburg Elementary School.
DeSoto for Non Profits collected almost 100 boxes of school supplies and $730 in cash, checks and gift cards for teachers to buy supplies they and their students need.
“People are just so generous,” Hodkinson said. “It’s unbelievable.”
Jacci Naja, of the Village of DeSoto, who organized the school supply drive with about 10 volunteers, said she wanted to help Leesburg Elementary School because it’s less than a 15-minute drive from her home. When she was driving to Leesburg regularly for ovarian cancer treatments, she noticed the school and saw students leaving the school and going into the forest one day. She said she thought they were going there to play.
“No. That’s where they live,” Naja said she learned from the school’s family service liaison, Florence Katzenberger.
“They’re living in tents, sheds and cars,” Katzenberger said about the 50 homeless families who have children attending Leesburg Elementary School. “Or some are tripled up with other families.”
She said she sees children come to school in socks with no shoes or wearing shoes with no soles. So, she has tried to help by packing 60 bags of food every week for children to have food over the weekend and washing and mending students’ clothes.
The school has about 650 students, and Katzenberger said about 92% live below the poverty level.
Naja said that knowledge spurred her to get DeSoto for Non Profits involved to help.
“It gave me a purpose while I was going through treatments,” she said.
Naja said she and her husband, Steve, moved into the Village of DeSoto in September 2018, and she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer three months later.
DeSoto for Non Profits also supported the school’s need families fund at Christmas, Naja said.
The school also always needs school uniform pants and shirts as well as shoes, socks, underwear and hygiene products, Katzenberger said. There is a need for donations for the weekend food program, too.
During the Saturday drive at Ednas’ on the Green, donors were given certificates for 10% off their order at Ednas’ Provisions & Vittles food truck.
Most stayed to enjoy the live music with their food and said they wanted to help.
“The surrounding communities are definitely in need,” said Debbie Schrader, of the Village of DeSoto, who dropped off bags of school supplies with her husband, Bob, and then went back to her car for extra cloth masks left over from her job as a census taker.
“I did work the census and went to surrounding communities and you can see how needy they are,” Schrader said.
The event was the first charitable drive Ednas’ had hosted, said Jordan McDonough, who co-owns Ednas’ Hospitality Group with her husband, Jonathan “JT” Tubby. Naja had approached employee Lisa Reilly.
“Lisa is someone who has a service heart,” McDonough said. ““She came to us and said this was something she wanted to do. We wanted to be of service to our community. I was a Leesburg High graduate.”
About 10 volunteers from the Village of DeSoto accepted donations and sorted them into separate boxes for markers, colored pencils, notebooks, crayons, tissues, masks and hand sanitizer.
“Even before COVID, you needed hand sanitizer,” volunteer Anna Brown said.
“It’s great that we can help out.”
Staff writer Dayna Straehley can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5408, or dayna.straehley@thevillagesmedia.com.
