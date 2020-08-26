It’s not just students at The Villages Charter School wearing masks most of the day to fight the spread of COVID-19. Some middle school band instruments are doing the same. Peggy Blackstock, of the Village of Springdale, has been sewing “COVID covers” for trumpets and trombones in The Villages Charter Middle School band classes directed by her son, Kevin Blackstock. The circular cloth coverings have elastic around the edges to slip over the bells of those instruments. Kevin said he got the idea from a video to members of the Florida Bandmasters Association. All students, teachers and staff wear masks at the charter school whenever they cannot distance enough. Following the same principals as masks intended to stop the spread of virus particles, the band instruments also can have home-sewn cloth coverings. “I don’t have the skills to do those, but my mother does,” he said. “He was very excited,” Peggy said.
She said they studied the video and pictures to figure out how to make the covers.
“I said, ‘Let’s go get some fabric and let’s play with it,’” she said.
She ended up cutting out circles of fabric, sewing a little pocket around the edge with bias tape, and threading small bungee cords through the pocket. Then, they tied off the ends of the bungee cords and put a safety pin through the knot so it would not come untied.
They started with covers for seven trumpets and five trombones for Kevin’s returning band students. Peggy said she may make more when he knows what instruments new students choose to play.
Cloth covering the band instruments’ bells creates a sense of security but does little to muffle the sound, Kevin said.
“It’s not noticeable at all, especially at the middle school level,” he said about the effects on the instruments’ sound.
He also compared the covers with the coverings on sousaphones with the schools’ name and logo, which also do not affect the sound.
Villages High School band instruments also got covers, band director Hannah Warner said.
“We have basically the same type, but I provided the material and taught the students to make them themselves” she said.
Covering saxophones, clarinets and oboes is more problematic, Kevin said, because some of the air comes out the key holes, not just the bell of the instruments.
French horns and tubas have about 9 feet of tubing curled between the mouthpiece and bell, so Kevin said the tiny respiratory droplets are trapped in there and don’t spray out.
“Flutes have a different issue,” he said. Flutists blow across the top of their instruments, “across the room, or at me,” he said.
So, he said he was looking for shields for the small number of flutists in his class.
Kevin said he can distance students in his large band classroom, which normally holds up to 40 students. He said he was expecting only 29 this year.
The charter school has about 77% of students back on campus for traditional, in-person classes with the rest of students learning from home online through either Buffalo eLearning, which follows the school schedule, or asynchronous VCS Online lessons.
