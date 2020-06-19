Villages club marks National Fishing Day

In fishing, you make your own luck. At least this is Jim Jones’ motto when Randy DiSanto comments on his higher-than-average catch level. “It’s just a matter of putting in the time,” said Jones, the secretary of the Freshwater Fishing Club. DiSanto, the club’s president, is no stranger to putting in a few hours on the water. On this National Fishing Day, DiSanto and Jones are just two club members who will definitely be out, trying their hand at the ponds. If you haven’t fished before, DiSanto said today is a great day to try it.
The club typically doesn’t meet during the summer months, said DiSanto, of the Village of Summerhill. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, April and May meetings were canceled. DiSanto didn’t really want to take a five-month hiatus, so he and club members have been casually meeting to go fishing in the mornings and evenings when the weather is a little bit cooler.
In the summer, the fish are “more lethargic,” DiSanto said, which can make catching them harder.
“They aren’t as active as they have been,” he said. “I typically can do very well every time I go out, but after numerous times of not catching anything, you sort of question your ability. But I know it’s not me; it’s the fish.”
Jones, however, is “somehow maintaining his catch level,” DiSanto said.
“We are all trying to emulate Jim,” he said.
To Jones, fishing just gets trickier in the summer. But that doesn’t stop him from getting out there.
The weather can be one of the most influential factors of summer fishing, said Jones, of the Village of Calumet Grove.
“For a while we didn’t have rain and the water levels were dropping,” he said, “and then here in the last week, the pond levels have come up. Anytime you get water temperature changes or water level changes, the fish in the ponds tend to move.”
The Villages Recreation and Parks Department offers a list of fishing spots, a map of access points and rules and regulations at districtgov.org. All local, state and federal laws apply. Anyone older than 16 needs a license, but those over 65 do not, with proof of age.
Jones said the fishing around here is “never the same day to day.”
While not catching anything can get “a little depressing,” according to DiSanto, the activity at least “gets you out of the house, and you don’t really have to do any work.”
“We’re not going to give up,” he said. “We’ll persist, and, eventually, if you put in enough time, then you will be successful. We know the fish are there — they didn’t just pack up and leave.”
Popular spots for fishing in The Villages are Bonita Pond, Summerhill Pond and Ashland Pond. Fishers can catch bass, bluegill, tilapia and others, and the recreation department recommends a catch-and-release method to conserve and minimize harm to fish.
“A lot of the time for me, it’s not about catching the fish,” Jones said. “To me, that’s icing on the cake. A lot of the time, you’ll be at one of the ponds and see a spectacular sunset, or you’ll see ospreys catching the fish. Sometimes you don’t catch fish, but it’s just a magical moment to be out.”
