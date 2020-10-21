Villagers Resume Florida trail Work

Don Valcheff felt good holding a lopper again. The member of the Highlanders Chapter of the Florida Trail Association used the tool to trim overgrowth from trees at Farles Prairie in the Ocala National Forest. Chapter members recently completed their first batch of fall trail maintenance projects in the forest, the group’s first maintenance activities since March. These projects, or “work hikes” as some members call them, keep segments of the Florida National Scenic Trail accessible with little to no obstacles for recreational trail users.
Some members use loppers to clear overgrowth. Others come with chainsaws to cut through downed trees and lawn mowers to trim high grass. Members said their work on trails in the Ocala National Forest was much-needed because of the delay in upkeep.
When work began at Farles Prairie near the end of September, Valcheff, of the Village of Pinellas, said he could see the effects of little to no work occurring for months.
“There were a lot of downed trees, one after another,” he said. “One chainsaw wore out.”
Valcheff said the difference in how the trail looked before and after the trail maintenance was striking.
“It’s nice once you see how messy and cluttered it is, then you get done and you walk back from the trail to your car,” he said. “It’s just a great feeling seeing a clean trail.”
The Florida Trail Association paused its trail maintenance in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On July 30, it issued new guidance for trail maintenance that states all work must comply with the U.S. Forest Service’s most recent Job Hazard Analysis.
The Forest Service guidance limits field work to crews of five people or fewer and requires crews to wear face masks and have personal protective equipment (PPE) on hand, including protective gloves and clothing, safety glasses and hand sanitizer.
Kelly Van Patten, the association’s trail program director, said the guidelines issued in July remain current.
Apart from encouraging social distancing and personal protection, the association also emphasized sanitation procedures — for example, cleaning shared tools — in how chapter members maintain trails, she said.
“It’s not restrictive,” Van Patten said. “We’re just trying to limit the amount of tool-sharing being done.”
The Highlanders Chapter is trying to limit sharing materials, too. Its leaders are encouraging people to bring their own gloves, hand sanitizer and even a pen for signing in.
The most noticeable change in how the chapter is operating is the limitation of large groups.
During an Oct. 3 work hike, the 17 members in attendance were divided into different teams to meet the association’s guidelines, said Sandy Bell, the Highlanders Chapter’s trail coordinator.
“It’s not as close or personal as it was (before the pandemic), but the actual maintenance went really well,” said Bell, of the Village of Sanibel.
Trail maintenance is happening now because fall traditionally marks the start of Florida’s maintenance season, Van Patten said. Little to no maintenance happens in the summer because of the high risks of heat illnesses.
She thinks it’s hard to say whether leaving the trails alone since March meant a greater need for trail work, but the need for cutting back vegetation always is there after the summer months.
There is one effect the pandemic did have on trails: More people are visiting them.
That makes it all the more important to keep them in as clean a condition as possible, Van Patten said.
And the difference that comes from the trail work can be striking.
Valcheff, who also leads recreational hikes with the Hiking Group of The Villages, recently led a trip on the Land Bridge Trail at the Marjorie Harris Carr Cross Florida Greenway, Florida’s most visited state park.
He said he noticed how clean and clear the paths looked, a result of volunteers with the association’s Sandhill Chapter, which oversees trail segments in Marion County, running bulldozers through the trail to clear downed trees and overgrowth.
Bell was happy to see the return of work hikes. He appreciates the camaraderie among the volunteers who help maintain the trails, and their ability to make a positive difference in the community’s trails.
“You’re maintaining the trail for others,” he said.
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
