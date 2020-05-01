Vietnam Veterans of America want to keep their charity flowing

By Steve Straehley
Daily Sun Senior Writer
Members of Post 1036 of the Vietnam Veterans of America spend much of their energy supporting local people and organizations in need.
After tending to the needs of veterans, serving the community is the most important mission of the post, based in The Villages.
“If you were to ask a chapter member what it means to be able to perform all our charitable works, you will most likely get a response of, ‘That’s what we do,’” post President Conrad Fischer said.
About $19,000 will be needed in the coming year so that the post can continue to make all the charitable donations area residents count on, Fischer said.
The post is challenging businesses that have supported past fundraising efforts to continue to donate. In addition, the post hopes that others will pitch in to help meet the goal.
The fundraiser, called the Virtual Veteran Team Challenge, will last until the monetary goal is reached or until June 30.
People who want to support the post’s fundraising efforts can send donations to VVA Chapter 1036, Attn: Virtual Veteran Team Challenge, P.O. Box 842, Oxford, FL, 34484.
Among the biggest recipients of the group’s generosity are local high school students who are awarded scholarships by Post 1036.
This year, two Villages High School students and one from Wildwood Middle High School will receive $2,000 awards from the group.
The winners were chosen from among those who interviewed veterans and submitted reports on the interviews.
Another charity supported by the post is the Beyond the Walls Food Pantry in Fruitland Park.
Each year, members donate money to go toward Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for local families. This past holiday season, the group donated about $5,500 to spread holiday cheer.
Fischer pointed to the post’s contributions to the food bank as one of its key beneficiaries.
Post members give up part of their holidays to help put together and distribute the gifts of food. Those contributions made a real difference, according to Colleen Brooks, the food bank’s director.
“Not as many people would have Thanksgiving or Christmas meals without the contribution from the vets,” she said.
About 60 to 70 members of Post 1036 typically help assemble and distribute food baskets to those the food bank serves, who pantry workers refer to as “neighbors.”
“The guys are so great and the group bags up everything,” said Brooks, who lives in the Village De La Vista. “They’re just a tremendous help. They have such loving spirits.
“They served in the service, and they’re still serving.”
Members of Post 1036 also help the pantry by performing maintenance and other chores, Brooks said.
Gifts to other groups are smaller, but no less important.
The post works with area schools to help ensure that students have necessary supplies, including backpacks and even clothes.
Members also give talks in grade schools explaining what veterans are and their role in keeping the country strong.
Club members have even financially helped their regular server at an area restaurant where post members gather.
“As Vietnam veterans, we understand what it’s like to be on the bottom rung of the ladder,” Fischer said. “We have suffered one of the meanest types of rejection and insults that any faction in this country has ever felt. We have given America our lives. Today, all we can do is help Americans financially.”
