VHS academy builds lion’s share of house

The virtual dedication ceremony for a home that Villages High School students helped build is bittersweet for students. The volunteers and Habitat for Humanity supporters who would normally attend the dedication, including the 11 students, were all absent. “I know they’re disappointed they didn’t get to finish,” said teacher Bruce Haberle, who runs the charter school’s Construction Management Academy. His students built 80% to 85% of the three-bedroom, two-bath house for Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter, he said. Habitat plans virtual dedications for all five homes that volunteers built this year. Female-led households will receive the keys to their new homes in the dedications between mid-May and June.
A single mom with two sons, ages 9 and 10, who works as a medical assistant for The Villages Health will move into the new home in Lady Lake soon. She and her sons were present to record a video Thursday for the dedication and said she expects closing documents will be ready by the end of the month.
As the family stood on their new front porch, Habitat Associate Development Director Lacie Himes tossed keys to the house from a safe distance to the new homeowner’s sons for the video.
“It’s much different than our normal dedication,” Himes said.
Before students in the construction academy left for spring break, they put on the first coat of exterior paint.
Then the homeowner finished the work as part of the “sweat equity” that Habitat requires of all families for whom it builds homes with mostly volunteer labor.
“We painted and put up the shed,” the homeowner said, pointing to a tool shed in a corner of the back yard.
They painted the front and back doors a reddish shade that she said was called Drama Queen.
“We did the outside (painting) and pressure-washed it,” she said.
She deep cleaned the interior after the construction was completed and has been watering the sod.
“It’s a lot of hard work into it so, of course,” she was excited, she said.
Students did much of the work, although licensed subcontractors must perform some of the work under state building codes, Haberle said.
Students also recorded videos for the virtual dedication to be shared with the homeowner and volunteers.
Students talked about the parts of the job they enjoyed or remembered most, such as watching roofers, painting the house or putting on siding, Haberle said.
Students have not been able to work on the house since schools closed statewide in an effort to contain the coronavirus, he said.
“They don’t know how close they were to being done,” Haberle said.
Only a week or two’s worth of work remained.
“The interior and trim was finished, floors were down and cabinets in,” he said. “We were pretty close.”
A few final components were delayed by the closures to contain the virus, Himes said.
“We feel lucky we were able to provide and finish these five houses,” she said, despite not being able to use any volunteers for the last six weeks.
Students from the construction academy at Leesburg High School helped build another of the nonprofit’s five houses this year.
Habitat plans another partnership with South Lake High School next year and Eustis High School the following year. Habitat plans to build 10 houses in this area next year.
Students from the academies at both schools participate with the new homeowners in the virtual dedication videos, Himes said.
“Much like we try to do with our in-person dedications, we still want that moment when the homeowner receives the keys and sees the completed home,” Himes said. “We still want the students to see that.”
Go to habitatls.org for more information.
