Veteran’s ashes receive final honor from riders

The roar of motorcycles broke the early morning quiet Monday on a flag-lined street in the Village of Polo Ridge.
The motorcycles belonged to members of the Patriot Guard Riders. They were there to start a relay to transport the ashes of a veteran from his sister’s house in The Villages to his final resting place in Washington state.
Chuck Bondi was an Air Force veteran who served during the mid-1950s. After retiring from his civilian job, he moved to DeBary. He died Sept. 5, 2019, not long after being diagnosed with cancer.
Bondi’s ashes eventually were given to his sister, Judy Daraskavich, who lives in the Village of Polo Ridge. She wanted to get them to Washington, where Bondi’s daughter lives, but was reluctant to mail them.
Enter the Patriot Guard Riders. The group was founded in 2005 as a response to the Westboro Baptist Church’s protests at funerals of those killed in Iraq and Afghanistan, where the riders would interpose themselves between the protesters and the families. The group expanded its mission to ride at funerals of veterans and first responders; greet returning members of the armed forces; and other activities that support military personnel and veterans.
That includes transporting veterans’ ashes. Bondi’s final trip will be longer than most: it will go through 12 states and take eight days.
The rides resemble the methods of the Pony Express. The Riders are organized by state, so ashes are transferred between groups at or near a state line.
Daraskavich was spurred to contact the Riders by another brother, who lives in Indiana and is a member of the group there.
“It’s really moving,” she said. “I didn’t know anything about this.”
For the initial stage of Bondi’s trip, eight motorcycles arrived at Daraskavich’s home. Getting the flags placed along the street was easy; Daraskavich said she’s the “flag lady” for her neighborhood.
“I’m getting emotional,” Daraskavich said as the motorcycles passed her house in preparation for their mission.
David Shelton, the Florida State captain of the group, donned white gloves before accepting the container of ashes from Daraskavich. Then the Riders, followed by Daraskavich in her car, set out.
Shelton was to take the ashes only as far as Gainesville before transferring them to another rider. That person was scheduled to turn them over to a Georgia contingent just north of the state line. Bondi’s remains were expected to get as far as Tennessee on Monday.
The Riders came from all over Florida, with one from The Villages. Bob O’Brien, of the Village of Woodbury, was a member of the group for six years before he moved here from Long Island and has continued in the four years since he came to The Villages. He said he’s participated in perhaps a hundred rides with the group.
“It’s just the respect you hope you get someday,” said O’Brien, a Coast Guard veteran.
Respect for veterans is a thread that runs through the group’s activities.
“It’s an honor to do this,” Shelton said. “It’s an honor to take him home and not mail him there in a box.”
