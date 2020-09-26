Students at The Villages Charter Middle School have been celebrating Freedom Week this week by studying the intent, meaning and importance of the Declaration of Independence. “We’re learning about how our rights affect us now and how the Declaration of Independence is really important to our history,” said seventh-grader Ashley Graff, 12. “It tells how we got our freedom, and it explains how everybody is the same no matter what.” Ashley’s civics teacher, Robert Trifu, also assigned the class to memorize the Natural Rights section of the Declaration: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
The section continues on by saying governments are instituted to secure these rights and derive their powers from the consent of the governed. When any form of government becomes destructive to those ends, it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it and form a new government to affect their safety and happiness, the Declaration says.
The state of Florida designates September as American Founders Month, and this week as Celebrate Freedom Week. The state requires each social studies class includes at least three hours of in-depth study of the Declaration of Independence.
Some memorization of the founding declaration is done throughout the school, Trifu said.
“This is the foundation of this great country they live in,” Trifu said. “They ought to know something about that past.”
The class seeks to instill civic virtues and ideas on which the republic is based into seventh graders, he said.
Trifu said he wants students to understand the principles of Enlightenment-era philosopher John Locke, on whose ideas that section was based.
In writing the declaration, the primary authors Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman and Robert R. Livingston used ideas from Locke, the Magna Carta and English Bill of Rights.
The authors also used resolutions from the Virginia Declaration of Rights, drawn up in May 1776, mostly by George Mason, Trifu said.
Nine of the seventh-graders stood in front of the room holding laminated cards with phrases from the section they were to memorize, and classmates were called on to put those phrases in order. They then were challenged to match those phrases with the meaning on cards in modern English.
Students learned about the Revolutionary colonists’ grievances against the British government, including the taxes on tea, lead, glass and other imports and the Quartering Act, which required Americans to house British troops.
“We’re learning a lot about the acts the British passed to tax us,” said seventh-grader Alex Gingerich, 12. “It’s sort of teaching us what our history is, how we were oppressed and what caused us to go to war with Great Britain.”
The signers of the Declaration of Independence knew they were staking not only their fortunes and “sacred Honor,” but also their lives as the declaration would be considered treason against Great Britain.
“For us to become a country, we needed to win a war,” Trifu told students.
Staff writer Dayna Straehley can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5408, or dayna.straehley@thevillagesmedia.com.
