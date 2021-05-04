Today

A mix of clouds and sun. Near record high temperatures. High 93F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 88F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.