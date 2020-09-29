Two clubs team up to get supplies for local school

With a new school year having started, local groups are always looking for ways to support nearby schools.
The Rotary Club of The Villages Evening and the Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club recently partnered together to help a school in need.
The two groups helped supply masks and school supplies to Harbour View Elementary School in Summerfield. Having brought an abundance of crayons, notebooks and erasers to the school, the Rotary Club knew their work wasn’t complete. Knowing the school serves about 800 students ranging from pre-K to fifth grade, they asked how else they could help and when they heard about the need, they knew just how to help and reached out to the Lions Club for a hand.
Gay Ratcliff-Seamens, president of The Rotary Club of The Villages Evening club, said it was rewarding to be able to partner with another club to give back to the community.
“Harbour View was in need of masks and we knew one of the women in the Lions Club was making masks,” the Village of Belle Aire resident said. “Our group had also recently held a school supply drive to help with the need and to help provide disposable masks for the children.”
Paul Holland, president of the Orange Blossom Garden Lions Club, said they were pleased they were able to help those in need.
“We care about our community,” the Lady Lake resident said. “It’s always great when we are able to get together and help out for the greater good of helping others.”
In addition to the 2,100 disposable masks the clubs donated, they also donated some fabric masks with clear inserts for those who are deaf or hard-of-hearing.
“It was a project that we were able to get involved in,” said Holland. “They are working out really well as they are helping children who are unable to hear read lips, which regular masks make impossible.”
Robert Hensel, principal of Harbour View Elementary School was also excited for the recent donation and to learn the clubs were working together.
“Thank you so much for your recent donation for our students,” he said in a recent statement. “These clubs are always so giving of their time and talents, and our students are now set up for a successful school year thanks to their efforts.”
Ratcliff-Seamens said if anyone else is looking to donate school supplies they can call her at 863-660-4933 or email rotaryvillagesevening@gmail.com, and she will make sure they get to a school in need.
The Lions Club is also still making masks and is willing to help anyone in need. For more information, email centralfloridalionshearing@gmail.com.
Staff writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or andrea.davis@thevillagesmedia.com.
