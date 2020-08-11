Last year, The Villages Shrine Club raised $48,000 for Shriners Healthcare for Children in Tampa.
Pandemic restrictions this year canceled this club’s tried-and-true fundraisers, from Shriners requesting donations at local grocery stores to operating a beer tent during Bikefest in Leesburg.
This year, club members hope that a donation of at least $10,000 for the healthcare center will be possible, said Jim Chaffin, Noble secretary for the club.
“We are trying to make lemonade out of lemons since we can’t do fundraisers,” said Jim’s wife, Judy, a member of Al Kora Shrine Ladies.
A few days ago, the couple packed two more boxes in their home in the Village of Calumet Grove.
Both boxes, filled with 100 face masks each, were earmarked for Shriners Healthcare for Children in Tampa.
“Those were the ninth and 10th boxes, so we have sent over 1,600 masks to Tampa. We mailed the first boxes on April 9,” Jim said.
Several quilting clubs, along with Boomer Loomers, Giving Dolls and the Osceola Hills Social Club, made and donated the masks to the club.
In an effort to somehow raise funds, members traded 287 of the face masks for donations.
This effort raised $2,506.
“We sent that money to Tampa already,” Jim said.
Now, masks for little faces are especially in high demand.
“The hospital is asking for 75% of masks to be for children,” Jim said. “They are asking for different sizes for children. And the other 25% of masks can be adult masks for parents.”
“I get tears in my eyes when I look at the masks for babies,” Judy added. “But I don’t think mask wearing will end any time soon for anyone.”
Club members hope for more mask-making help from community clubs so small children can be protected, Jim said.
Individuals and clubs interested in making and donating masks, and anyone interested in making cash donations to the health care center, should contact the Chaffins: 352-751-5126.
Staff writer Sherri Coner can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5400, or sherri.coner@thevillagesmedia.com.
