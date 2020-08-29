In line with a handful of facility upgrades in recent years, The Villages Polo Club is set to make yet another improvement in the weeks ahead. The 250-acre grounds will feature a new state-of-the-art sound system, scheduled to be completed before the start of the fall season Sept. 25. The project plans to replace more than a dozen previously existing tower speakers with a total of 60 in-ground speakers — surrounding both the three-level grandstand and spectator tailgating areas. “This is something that’s long, long, long overdue for us,” said Paige Boone, director of The Villages Polo Club. “Our current system functioned, but we knew based off polo and other events that we’re hosting, it could’ve been a lot better. So I think this sort of falls into us wanting to be top-notch with everything we possibly do.” The upgrade comes as the club continues to increase the number of non-polo events it hosts locally, with Boone citing the necessity to provide enhanced in-house quality and improved sound suppression for the surrounding area. “As we’ve started bringing in events, it became more apparent that the amount of sound carrying to our neighbors was just unacceptable for our standards,” Boone explained. “Some of the events we hosted were also having to bring their own audio equipment because our system just wasn’t accommodating, so we knew we had to make some changes.”
An improved audio outfit serves as yet another upgrade or addition completed by The Villages Polo Club in recent years. The club, which has operated its own polo school for the past three years, added both tent and terrace seating for spectators in 2017. The grounds also implemented an on-site filtration system last year to help turn waste produced by horses into usable fertilizer.
“If we’re going to do something, we’re going to do it right,” Boone said. “At the end of the day, we’re here to serve the residents and if it’s something that makes for a better experience for them, then it’s something we have to do.”
The new sound system, which is able to be operated on-site via mobile device, will debut for the club’s fall season next month. The club’s 24th year kicks off Sept. 25, with eight consecutive weeks of play scheduled.
Boone said spectators will find increased social distancing both throughout the grandstand and within seating areas, while the club also will now offer reserved tailgating spots to help keep spectators safe and spaced while enjoying the action.
“It’s going to look very different and we want people to know that,” Boone said. “We feel like we’re in a very unique position with our outdoor venue to be able to provide some sort of entertainment for people to enjoy — and do it in a very safe manner.”
