The Villages Health offers Rapid COVID-19 tests

The Villages Health on Monday began providing rapid result COVID-19 testing, by appointment, for anyone in the community.
The availability of the test is the result of an Oct. 6 announcement from Gov. Ron DeSantis, who delivered BiNax NOW test kits from Abbott Laboratories to The Villages, noting the importance of serving the senior population.
The tests are free, and individuals do not have to be a patient of The Villages Health to receive the test. Those wanting a test need to register for an appointment online at TVHRapidTest.com.
Dr. Jeff Lowenkron, chief medical officer at The Villages Health, said testing is starting at a controlled pace but available appointments would increase over time as care centers refine testing logistics.
The website became operational starting 8 a.m. Sunday to take appointments for Monday testing. Initial testing with be 9 a.m.-noon at all six primary care locations of The Villages Health.
Any phone inquiries on testing will be directed to TVHRapidTest.com.
Those being tested will receive their results via email on the same day of their test, Lowenkron said.
Lowenkron said the tests are another tool to build upon efforts to reduce virus spread locally.
“The Villages as a community has done well to date with keeping COVID numbers much lower than they could have been,” Lowenkron said. “The understanding that older adults have higher risk, if infected, has been appreciated by Gov. DeSantis. We appreciate greatly our enhanced ability to detect potentially infectious individuals earlier and more broadly because of the available testing supplies.”
It was on Oct. 6, speaking from the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood, that DeSantis said the state would target senior living communities like The Villages in its first wave of 400,000 kits, with 25% going to long-term care facilities, and more going to places like The Villages Health to serve the general population. Florida’s school districts also received 60,000 kits.
The kits eradicate lab costs and prevent healthy people from needlessly isolating, DeSantis said. Traditional tests sent to a lab cost about $100 each, while the rapid tests are free from the federal government.
“Healthy quarantining is not something we want done on a large scale,” he said during his Villages visit. “And we want to keep as many students in the classroom as we can.”
Flanked by officials from The Villages Health and state agencies, DeSantis noted the COVID-19 survival rate for those under age 50 is 99.9% and is 94.5% for those older than 70.
DeSantis noted the rapid tests would detect anyone with full-blown coronavirus infection, but as with any test, it is not 100% accurate.
Villages Health officials say this is an antigen test, not a molecular test, so an infection is still possible on a negative result. The antigen test will miss 10%-15% of COVID-19 infections, Villages Health officials said. However, if a positive result is found, it is almost certain the person has COVID-19 and is infectious, health officials said. All results will be reported to the Florida Department of Health.
Managing Editor Curt Hills can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5287, or curt.hills@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.