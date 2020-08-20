While most students of The Villages Charter School will come back to campus today for the first time since March, online information has become ever present. In fact, about 77% of the roughly 3,300 students enrolled will be on campus for traditional, in-person instruction, said Melodee Sweeney, coordinator of curriculum, data and assessment. But instead of on-campus orientation where families could meet teachers in person, this week teachers posted videos on their Teacher Connection web pages. Teachers arranged orientations in different ways. For example, one third-grade teacher created a slide show with everything from what school supplies students are requested to bring over each of the first four days of the new school year to information about herself, her family, her dog and favorite books. She also gave instructions for the car line student pickup after school.
A high school teacher’s orientation video gave a tour of his Teacher Connection web pages, including where to find the list of supplies students and families should purchase before school starts, as well as information about himself and class resources.
Freshmen came to the high school by appointment and in small groups for tours and information during Camp Innovation, instead of all at once the Friday before the first day of school, activities coordinator Brianne Holt said.
Parents and volunteers currently are not allowed on campus. However, The Villages Early Learning Company had an orientation for parents of its 300 1-year-olds to pre-kindergartners Aug. 4 before its first day of school Aug. 6, Executive Director Kristine Rohan said.
The charter school for kindergarten through 12th grades pushed back the first day of school from Aug. 6.
Students, staff and teachers at The Villages Charter School said they are excited to see students on the first day of school today. Most students will return to classrooms for the first time since March, although limited numbers of students attended various summer programs.
Families also could choose one of two online instructional options, Buffalo eLearning, in which students will follow the school bell schedule, and VCS Online, an asynchronous option with lessons and projects given due dates. Both options cover required academics but offer few electives, particularly hands-on career academies and performing arts.
“What will never change is we’re going to have great teaching, great learning and great education,” The Villages Charter Middle School Principal Peggy Irwin said
Several new safety protocols have been added to the school schedule and curriculum.
Sweeney said she has watched the new safety protocols being followed during the free, optional Camp Innovation the past two weeks, and those protocols will continue.
“My sixth-grader is going back tomorrow,” she said Tuesday. “He’s excited. I feel totally safe.”
Students put on their masks and have their temperatures checked before they get out of their parents’ cars and set foot on campus each morning.
Hand-washing and hand sanitizer are built into school routines and schedules now.
Teachers give each student a squirt of hand sanitizer whenever they enter their classroom at the middle school, Irwin said.
High school students have a new block schedule in which they spend about twice as long in half of their classes one day, and go to the other half of their classes the next day. The block schedule will help students to socially distance so they change classes less often and are in fewer classrooms a day, Holt said.
With the longer class periods, the high school is building in what it calls “brain breaks,” when three students at a time will go to the restroom to wash their hands and return, in addition to a squirt of hand sanitizer whenever students enter class, Holt said.
Lunch schedules also are spread out, such as four lunch periods instead of two for the high school, she said.
Directional signs have been posted in hallways and on staircases, so students will go in one direction to maintain social distancing.
Educators expect that wearing masks will become as routine for students as keeping their shirts tucked in, even if they need occasional reminders, Holt said.
Otherwise, Holt said, high school will be like other years, except for student activities — her domain.
Plans for homecoming in September are on hold, and she said she will ask students if they want to postpone homecoming in hopes that the spread of COVID-19 will abate or have a scaled-back homecoming celebration.
“There’s no way we’ll be able to have a dance,” Holt said.
However, she said, students need sports and activities to stay engaged in their school and to perform academically. Although clubs cannot meet early in the morning before school, many after-school activities are still planned.
They have been willing to follow new safety rules, such as wearing masks, in exchange for seeing their peers and teachers, educators said.
“Our kids have been very adaptable,” Irwin said.
