One of the nation’s biggest days for public lands is still being celebrated, even though planning required park rangers and community leaders to get creative. The nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort for state and national parks, National Public Lands Day, has been celebrated since 1979. This year’s celebration will include scaled-back events and small group projects that are part of monthlong “virtual cleanups.” Silver Springs State Park, for instance, is relying on a core group of established park volunteers. They’ll spend the morning working to remove Caesar weed, an invasive plant that produces fruit that is spiny and can cling to clothing. The crowd there will be smaller than usual, as organizers take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Normally, we’d have over 100 people doing projects, sometimes even more than that,” said Andy Kilmer, park services specialist at Silver Springs. “We’d have to tram them around to different parts of the park.”
In contrast, Kilmer expects “dozens” for the day’s project to remove invasive plants.
At Lake Griffin State Park, the closest state park to The Villages, Park Manager Mark Knapke said a handful of park enhancements are either ongoing or coming up, although no volunteer projects specific to Public Lands Day are planned this year.
He said volunteers often go out on the Dead River Marsh in their kayaks to pick up trash, and an exotic plant removal project is in the works for sometime in the fall.
For those who can’t participate in a volunteer project on the day, simply visiting a public land is a worthwhile way to mark the occasion, said George Dusenbury, Southern hub director for the Trust for Public Land.
That’s because it raises greater public awareness of where public lands like parks are, he said.
“Because of the pandemic, it’s harder to roll your sleeves up and do the volunteer projects you see, but we’re seeing people get out and enjoy their public lands,” Dusenbury said.
The National Park Service seeks to encourage that on Public Lands Day by offering free admission for the day at the sites it manages that usually charge an entrance fee.
It’s one of only a handful of days each year where people can visit national parks at no charge. Fee free days in 2020 also included Jan. 20 for Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, April 18 for the first day of National Park Week and Aug. 25 for the birthday of the National Park Service. After Saturday, the next fee free day is Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.
Fostering environmental stewardship without gathering large volunteer groups required staff at some venues to think differently.
Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Sarasota, for instance, is hosting a virtual event Saturday called Celebrating Our Estuaries, which will include a virtual tour of Sarasota Bay and City Island’s seagrass beds and mangrove habitats.
International Coastal Cleanup Day, which takes place on the Saturday before Public Lands Day, also had to go virtual.
Instead of one event on one day, Brevard County hosted a “virtual cleanup” scheduled for each day in September, where volunteers hosted their own cleanups limited to groups of 10 and submitted data via the county’s Keep Brevard Beautiful app.
Some parks simply aren’t hosting volunteer projects to mark the day.
Dade Battlefield Historic State Park canceled its Public Lands Day event, which was scheduled for Wednesday. Like the Silver Springs event, it also was focused on invasive plant removal.
The National Park Service listed only 23 in-person activities for Public Lands Day at the sites it manages nationwide. None were in Florida.
Another way people can support public lands on the day, according to Dusenbury, is advocating for public lands.
That, he said, may be as simple as writing a letter to representatives in Congress thanking them for passing the Great American Outdoors Act.
Signed into law by President Donald Trump in August, it guarantees a portion of revenue from oil, gas, coal and renewable energy development on federal lands or waters will support conservation projects on federal lands.
As far as park visits go, Kilmer is noticing more people chasing the opportunity at Silver Springs.
“(Public lands are) a basic need as people are stuck in their house and want to do something,” he said. “So, we’ve definitely seen a big upswing in visitation.”
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
