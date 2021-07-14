Sumter County commissioners — three of whom were newly elected on a promise to roll back 2019’s 25% property tax increase — will meet today on a budget that includes trimming that rate by only 3%.
That move is smaller than the 4% cut implemented by the previous commission in 2020, which promised further cuts if economic growth continued.
Before that 2019 action, Sumter property taxes had not increased for 14 years, even as the region became America’s fastest growing metropolitan statistical area. In terms of actual dollars, the increase represented just $348 annually for a home with the median taxable value of $255,700.
Still, commissioners Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search ran a collaborative campaign to roll back that increase, which was passed to pay for more law enforcement, fire services and schools as well as a future regional roadway network.
The trio have spent their first six months in office pursuing a 75% increase in road impact fees charged to new businesses and a 290% increase to the fire tax cap charges to homeowners.
The first action was voided by the pro-business state Legislature, and the second was roundly shouted down by the public.
The trio has yet to surface their Plan B for delivering on their property tax cut promise.
Earlier this year, they rejected an offer volunteered by The Villages Developer to pay an extra 40% in impact fees on each home it builds in exchange for sparing new businesses outside of the retirement community.
And even though the law voiding the 75% Estep-Miller-Search tax increase does allow for an annual hike of 12.5% in impact fees — more if a financial study justifies the need and two-third of voters agree — they have declined to pursue it.
“They campaigned on rolling back the 25% increase, but that would mean we need to cut about $22 million out of the budget,” said Commission Chairman Garry Breeden. “Typically, you’d look at nonessential services like libraries, parks and animal control. But when you start reducing services, that is not going to be palatable for a lot of people.”
The workshop begins at 9 a.m. today and continues tomorrow to review budgets from the county’s constitutional officers, which include the sheriff, property appraiser, tax collector, clerk of court and supervisor of elections.
County Administrator Bradley Arnold has proposed a budget with total expenditures of just over $265 million for the fiscal-year 2021-22 that begins Oct. 1. It is an increase of about $23.3 million or 9.65%.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
