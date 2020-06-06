Sumter chamber honors commission for staff

The Sumter County Commission received an award Monday for its support of continued professionalism of the county government staff.
Members of the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce board of directors cited the commission for encouraging eight county departments to earn accreditation through either national or international accreditation programs.
“We honored them because they’re not afraid to invest in our county to make it a better place,” said Matt Gerig, the chamber’s president. “It says they care about the quality of life for residents and want to make it the best place to be.”
The accreditations are not easily attainable, said commission Chairman Steve Printz.
“Frankly, it takes a lot of time and effort to earn these accreditations,” Printz said. “It speaks volumes to the professionalism of our employees and the pride they take in not only achieving, but continuing these accreditations.”
That effort results in cost savings and increased efficiencies for all Sumter residents, too, Gerig said. “It says these commissioners care about the quality of life for residents to make it the best place to live,” Gerig said. “ It also really shows that we have the right people in place who care about the community.”
