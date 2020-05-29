Stylists and barbers reunite with clients

Barber Toni Triceri is happy to see her regulars again, but hasn’t been able to recognize them. It’s not just the masks — it’s also wild hair from DIY haircuts during the stay-at-home order. “It takes me a minute to figure out who they are,” said a laughing Triceri, who works at Cal’s Barber Shop in Lake Sumter Landing. Either way, she’s glad to catch up with clients she has missed since salons and barbershops had to close. Other salon and barbershop workers feel the same way. Many see the same clients over several years, developing close relationships. Since salons and barbershops reopened, they’ve been reunited with longtime clients eager for conversation — and a haircut. Salons and barbershops were able to reopen May 11, and establishments such as Salon Jaylee, Cal’s Barber Shop and Color Me Hair Studio have been busy since.
Mindy Richards came in to Cal’s on Tuesday to get a trim. She has been going to Triceri for a couple of years, and has a good relationship with her. Every time they get together they talk about what’s going on in each others’ lives.
And she can interpret what Richards wants for her hair, said Richards, of the Village De La Vista.
“When you try and describe what you want in your haircut she can tune into it, and she really does understand,” she said. “It’s not like someone else where they say, ‘I got it,’ and you come out looking sheared like a beaver.”
Nan Pike’s regulars are like family to her.
The stylist, barber and manager of Cal’s Barber Shop & Beauty Salon in Spanish Springs has had most of her clients for more than 20 years. Whenever she is with them, they start conversations about family and how everything is going in each other’s lives.
Pike was excited to see that her regulars made appointments with her once the barbershop reopened.
“It was kind of like going to a little kid’s birthday party,” Pike said.
Some of her longtime clients checked up on her even when they weren’t seeing her for a hair appointment. Pike received numerous emails, texts and calls from some regulars. Knowing that they were still thinking of her during the stay at home order made her feel good.
“It lets you know that they care,” she said.
Janet West, owner of Salon Jaylee, located at Southern Trace, Colony and Rolling Acres plazas, has been very happy seeing her customers coming back as well.
Salon Jaylee reopened May 12.
“We’ve been very very busy,” West said. “All of our clients returned and we’re very happy to see all of them back in the salon.”
Stylist Samantha McCormick at Salon Jaylee in Rolling Acres loves that her regulars are back. She was thinking about them and hoping they were staying safe during the stay-at-home order.
“I have missed lot of the customers, and I know they are all slowly trickling in and when you don’t have all of the customers you’re used to there are certain ones that stick out in your head and you kind of worry about them,” she said.
She has seen some of them come back in already, and it’s been a joy for her to connect with them again.
It’s been a longer time since her fellow stylist Sarah Antonovich has seen her regulars.
Salon Jaylee closed in early April, but Antonovich has been out since March 20.
She felt good seeing familiar faces again since returning.
“We had a lot of catching up to do and discussed what we did over quarantine, and it was nice,” Antonovich said. “It was nice seeing everybody doing good.”
At Color Me Hair Studio, located in Buffalo Ridge Plaza, staff have welcomed their old clients and new clients with open arms.
“We’re glad to be back open and the customers have been ecstatic about us reopening,” said Cole Owen, co-owner of the location with his wife, Jennifer.
Customer Pam Copeland was happy to get her haircut Tuesday with Jennifer. She gets her hair done every five weeks, and had an appointment for a cut and color the day the location closed due to COVID-19. Since then she has had to wait, and her hair has grown longer than usual — making her fiancé call her Chewbacca..
Copeland, of Oxford, has been a customer of Color Me Hair Studio for about a year and usually goes to see Jennifer.
She was glad she could chat with Jennifer and share how her family has been, as well as hear how Jennifer’s employees and family are doing.
“She’s such a sweetheart,” Copeland said. “It’s always good to catch up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.