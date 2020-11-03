Students get the message during Red Ribbon week

Middle school students took lessons about drug prevention a bit further amid lots of activities during Red Ribbon Week at Wildwood Middle High School.
“I learned that drugs are bad for your body in so many ways,” seventh-grader Domain James, 13, said. “They can also mess up your confidence and your whole mental system. You can also get all these diseases and cancer. Cancer is nothing to play with.”
Interim guidance counselor Michele Palko said she was able to edit and customize PowerPoint lessons for Wildwood. Students read them on their laptop computers and participated last week in lots of activities around this year’s theme of Be Happy. Be Brave. Be Drug Free.
Working with the Sumter Community Action Partnership Drug-Free Coalition, students and teachers, she planned lessons and activities throughout the week and ways to involve families, asking them to take the National Red Ribbon Campaign Pledge to prevent substance abuse.
Red Ribbon Week is a national campaign every October to encourage students to say no to drugs. The National Family Partnership sponsored the first National Red Ribbon Campaign in 1988, the campaign said on its website. It began with friends, colleagues and supporters wearing red ribbons in 1985 in memory of murdered Drug Enforcement Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, who believed one person could make a difference, the campaign said. The grass-roots effort spread and continues.
“Staying drug-free helps send a message out,” sixth-grader Nick Davis, 11, said.
“Being drug-free is healthy and safe,” eighth-grader Lakia Johnson, 15, said. “You want your body healthy.”
Activities included Team Up Against Drugs Day, when students were encouraged to wear sports apparel; We Have a Bright Future, when students wore neon colors; Sock It to Drugs Day, when students wore crazy socks; Give Drugs the Boot Day, when students were encouraged to wear boots; and Red Out Day, when students were encouraged to wear red.
With a bulletin board proclaiming “Born to Be Drug Free” in the student services room, students could win prizes, including T-shirts and lanyards, by identifying baby pictures of teachers and school staff, Palko said. The school also encouraged parents and families to discuss the week’s message to promote a drug-free and healthy lifestyle.
Children of parents who talk to their teens regularly about drugs are 42% less likely to use drugs than those who don’t, but only about a quarter of teens report having these conversations, according to a flier the school sent home.
