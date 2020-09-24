Children in The Villages Early Learning Company made and delivered Grandparents Day cards for 13 assisted living facilities. “We hope to plant that seed of kindness and what it means to be a good citizen,” said Early Childhood Center Director Shannon Taylor. “We’re educating our future.”
About 350 children at the Early Childhood Center for 3- and 4-year-olds and Little Buffalo Learning Center for 1- and 2-year-olds made 1,235 cards that teachers and directors dropped off at the facilities. Homewood of Freedom Pointe got the largest number, Taylor said. “We got so many cards,” said Ashley Rados, Homewood’s life services manager. “It was such a lovely surprise for all the residents.”
Residents are making thank-you cards for the young children, she said.
“We feel it is important to not only serve our community but to teach our young students the importance of helping others,” said The Villages Early Learning Company Executive Director Kristine Rohan. “And a sweet card and picture from a little one are just the things to share some love on a special day honoring grandparents.”
COVID-19 is restricting visitors to assisted living facilities, where the preschoolers and toddlers have delivered cards in person in the past, said Thawanna Newton, Little Buffalo Learning Center director.
“We think it’s a wonderful way to bring some sunshine to the Villagers in these facilities,” Newton said. “We think it’s a way to put a smile on their faces.”
Teachers chose a cute design, and the craft helps the young children develop their fine motor skills and gives them a chance to be creative, she said.
The project required planning and took a couple of weeks around all the other learning children have to do, Taylor said.
“They always like to show off their artwork,” she said, even if some of the stickers are upside down.
“We knew it would make (residents) smile,” she said.
Staff writer Dayna Straehley can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5408, or dayna.straehley@thevillagesmedia.com.
