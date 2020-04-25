Staying connected

The Pfeil family’s virtual version of the Food Network show, “Chopped,” happens every Thursday evening in Dee Pfeil’s kitchen in the Village of Springdale. The popular cooking competition show challenges chefs to make delicious meals using random ingredients. Dee tunes in to Zoom to do her family’s version of the cooking matches using ingredients that they each choose. She does the competitions with her daughter, Shelby Williams; son-in-law, Adam; and grandson, Ash, 4, who are in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania; along with son, Steve Pfeil and his wife, Kira, of Scott Township, Pennsylvania. Her husband, Ken Pfeil, does diligent work as the kitchen supervisor. Last week’s ingredient list included pork loin or chops, smoked Gouda cheese, blueberries and peanut butter.
— Sherri Coner, Daily Sun
The Villages: In lieu of food donations brought to its monthly social, The Villages chapter of the American Singles Golf Association, which boasts nearly 400 members, has been conducting a more formal food drive to keep Wildwood Food Pantry’s shelves stocked. Eight collection points were arranged at members’ homes, with delivery to the pantry set for this morning. Villages ASGA chair Dottie Hockey said she and club President Mary Joy are having trouble finding room for all the donations. “Mary said her garage is quite full,” said Hockey, of the Village of Polo Ridge. And that doesn’t factor in the other six sites. “This is something much larger,” Hockey said. “We’ve asked our neighbors to participate. We’re giving them more than food, too — diapers, everything.”
— Jeff Shain, Daily Sun
Summerfield: Trinity Lutheran Church in Summerfield is again collecting donations for the Community of Gratitude Emergency Food Center in Ocklawaha. This week, the church is asking congregants and others to donate applesauce, canned potatoes, canned vegetables, cereal, pasta, jelly, soup, condiments, cookie or cake mixes, spaghetti sauce, complete box meals and cereal bars. Items can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the church office, 17330 South U.S. Highway 441 in Summerfield.
— James Dinan, Daily Sun
The Villages: The Digital Scrapbooking Club quickly picked up virtual meetings to communicate during the pandemic. Leader Linda Manson hopes to bring that option to another group she oversees — the Ostomy Support Group. Contact her at 865-335-6330 if interested in joining a support meeting using Zoom. Manson said peer support is especially important for ostomy patients because there can be a stigma associated with having the procedure. The group can connect members with resources, she said. “A lot of ostomates think they are alone,” Manson said. “There’s somebody they can ask questions to who understands what they’re going through and can offer some help.”
— Ciara Varone, Daily Sun
Village of La Belle: When Pat Olson sent out a request to The Goofy Villagers, a club he’s a member of, they stepped up without hesitation. Olson needed disposable shower caps he could send to his niece, a respiratory therapist in Idaho treating patients infected with COVID-19. The caps help cover nurses and doctors’ hair to limit exposure. In just two days, the club collected hundreds. Club President Rich Leopold, of the Village of Collier, said he was proud of his club’s generosity.
“This is what (Florida’s) Friendliest Hometown is all about,” he said.
— Maddie Cutler, Daily Sun
Sumter County: Essential employees like those at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office have experienced a shortage of face masks, but local seamstresses, including Villagers, have stepped up to the plate to help fill the gap. Special Operations Lt. Michael Cassidy said since the start of the outbreak, he has collected between 300 and 500 masks.
He has distributed some masks to SCSO employees. With the help of Maj. Reace Thompson, he also has distributed some to local businesses.
“I delivered some to a hardware store the other day, and we sent I think 40 to Walmart the other day because we saw people walking around without them,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy said he will continue to distribute masks to essential workers as long as necessary. “Not only are we grateful, but the people we’re giving them to are grateful,” Cassidy said. “Anything that’s been donated to us is reaching the front lines.”
— Liz Coughlin, Daily Sun
Village of Pennecamp: Susan Castle has discovered an added bonus while taking her daily walks. While walking with her neighbor, Becky Ward, Castle has found several items she has repurposed into her own crafty designs. “I’m really happy with the things we’ve found,” Castle said. She sanded and spray-painted a rusted hook with a hanging basket attached, and she repainted two pieces of metal artwork featuring butterflies. “I really liked that,” Castle said of the latter piece. “That’s hanging next to my front door.” On occasion, Castle and Ward have received comments from people as they’re walking back home with items in hand. “I’ve made a joke about it and said it was for our arm exercises,” Castle said.
— Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun
Village of Bridgeport at Mission Hills: Jane Bloom said quiet time at home works for her. After a busy tax season for her CPA practice, Bloom said she’s enjoying time alone to reflect and bake. “If you ever want to reflect, this is the time for reflection,” she said. “You’ve got to stay positive, that’s the thing, and I’m very positive. I’m just very grateful for the health of my family and my friends.” Bloom said she’s been making bagels that she shares with her neighbors. “I love the quiet time,” she said. “It doesn’t bother me a bit. I have my dogs.”
— Ally Mansfield, Daily Sun
Village of Bonnybrook: Ellen Mowles has her own pool to use every day, and she also walks with her neighbors each night with 6 feet in between them. Although she misses playing table tennis five times a week, she still gets out to golf occasionally. She’s also resurrected the hobby of crafting handmade cards. Due to time constraints, “I stopped making them five years ago,” she said. But this Easter, she pulled out her supplies, such as glitter, stamps, embossing folders and stickers, and went to work making cards to send to her kids and close friends. Her table was a mess, she said, but “Everybody liked them.”
— Julie Butterfield, Daily Sun
