Staying Connected

Little Charley, a Yorkiepoo owned by Laura and Anthony Utzie, brought his special brand of charm to his neighbors during a socially distant driveway get-together this week. They requested he cruise by in his remote control car. “A friend called and said her group was meeting and asked if Charley could do a little drive-by,” said Laura, of the Village of Polo Ridge. “When we were getting ready to leave, I said to my husband, ‘Don’t forget your mask.’” That’s when Laura realized Charley needed one, too. In a deft maneuver, she crafted one out of a coffee filter for a K-Cup. When she placed it on Charley, he didn’t seem to mind, so he left it on during the drive-by to the delight of the neighbors. On his cruise down the street, Charley posed with his paws on the steering wheel and his head in the breeze, not letting a face mask thwart his mojo. “He’s a ham,” Utzie said. “He’s a such a show off.”
— Julie Butterfield, Daily Sun
Village of Calumet Grove: Residents in the Village of Calumet Grove have gotten creative with their worship since many can’t attend services. Around 8 p.m. every Sunday, those in the Villas of Merryoak have come together — following the 6-foot rule — to say The Lord’s Prayer and sing a few verses of “Amazing Grace” with candlelight. “People really seem to enjoy it, and it’s a nice get-together to spend some time together,” said Village of Calumet Grove resident Mariellen Cornell. Cornell said even when they just sing one verse of the song, it’s an enjoyable moment. “We are looking forward to little visits and spending time with each other when this is finished,” she said. “But until then, we have our candlelight get-togethers to take the place of Mass for now.”
— Andrea Davis, Daily Sun
Village of Caroline: Karen Foreman lost her husband, Dave, to lung cancer in late March. Since she couldn’t have a funeral, her friends organized their own memorial service: a golf cart parade through her neighborhood in the Village of Caroline. “We wanted to honor Dave as well as pay our respects to Karen even though we couldn’t touch her or hug her like you normally do when someone passes,” said Mary Wyatt, family friend of 12 years. Friends knew how deeply patriotic Dave was as a Vietnam veteran and board member for Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036. The day after his death, they met in the Coconut Cove Recreation Center parking lot in carts decked out with American flags before circling Foreman’s street. Karen stood next to Dave’s golf cart and a table with his favorite beer. “Honestly when I drove up there and I saw all the carts and the flags, it just tore my heart apart, really, just that amount of love that people felt for them,” Wyatt said. Neighbors, former neighbors, fellow veterans and friends arrived in about 30 golf carts to show their support. Karen said it was the best thing her friends could have done considering the circumstances. “It meant the world to me and his children because I filmed it,” she said. She said Dave would have agreed. “I think he would have been thrilled. He would have thought it was too much because he was a proud person and didn’t want anyone to make a big fuss over (him).” Karen plans to hold a service once it’s safe to do so.
— Liz Coughlin, Daily Sun
Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter: Diane Kupchak and her tabby cat JB have been enjoying their time together. “She’s loving it … just a second after I sit down her radar catches on and before I know it, there’s a furball on my lap,” Kupchak said. She’s been tackling a to-do list, but when things ramp back up, she’s ready to jump in with YOUR Humane Society SPCA and generate some in-person fundraising ideas. For now, all of her meetings are conducted virtually. “When (JB) hears me talking, that’s the trigger, and out of nowhere she’ll appear and walk across the desk and perch herself on my shoulder and be there for the whole meeting,” she said.
— Julie Butterfield, Daily Sun
Village of Caroline: Diana Sharer has been praying for others during these trying times. She said one of her biggest concerns is for others who are staying home alone. “Because I’m single, I’m very mindful of this,” she said. Sharer said she’s stayed home as much as she can. To stay active and pass the time, she said she has been doing a lot of bicycling and “too much baking.” “It has to have chocolate in it and has to have a lot of calories,” she said of her sweet-tooth endeavors. “That’s how you know it’s good.”
— Ally Mansfield, Daily Sun
The Villages: Since the Heart of Florida Barbershop Chorus is unable to connect with the community through song, they decided to use a different avenue of outreach. The group meets virtually for discussions, and many members have children or grandchildren who can’t work during the shutdown. So the group, which is made up of Villages residents, raised $1,850 from its members to support four area food banks. “Gratitude for local communities stepping in to help those relatives in their unexpected time of need led to a decision to pay it forward for those in this area who face the same hardships,” said the group’s marketing spokesman Mick Griffin in a recent news release.
— Kristen Fiore, Daily Sun
Lady Lake: American Legion Post 347, the largest post in the world, has taken the opportunity to spruce up its facilities while it has been closed. The building, including the always-busy kitchen, has gotten a deep-cleaning and the parking lot has been resurfaced.
“The maintenance staff hasn’t missed a day,” post Commander Bob Kiley said. “A lot of great volunteers have cleaned and painted.”
— Steve Straehley, Daily Sun
Village of Caroline: For the past few weeks, Dottie Timberlake has been making face masks and putting them in a box on her lawn for anyone who needs them. “I like to sew, and I have quite a bit of fabric,” Timberlake said. “So I thought, what better thing to do with my extra time than to sew masks to help people.” Timberlake said she wanted to put them out in her neighborhood to help her neighbors stay safe, but now she’s completed more than 300 masks with no plans to stop until people stop taking them. “If there’s another demand somewhere else, I’ll make masks for them,” she said. “I’m driven to get masks out there.”
— Ally Mansfield, Daily Sun
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.