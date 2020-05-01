Staying connected

With plenty of local freshwater options and social distancing naturally built into the activity, fishing has become an even more popular mode of entertainment in The Villages. Members of The Villages Freshwater Fishing Club were out Wednesday morning along the banks of a pond south of Lake Miona Recreation Center, as they enjoyed the occasional cast and reel with plenty of space between one another. “Fishing is the best thing to do right now,” said club President Randy DiSanto, of the Village of Summerhill. “It’s not just 6 feet — it’s 60 feet — because no angler wants another one around him.” The pastime has become a sought-after way to pass the time for some of the community’s most avid anglers.
“I’m out here fishing just about every single day now,” said Chip Austin, of the Village of Gilchrist. “I was probably going out about three or four days a week before all this, but now it’s usually in the evenings every night after dinner.”
There are more than 30 bodies of fishable water across the community for residents to take advantage of.
“It’s just been perfect to fish and have something else to do,” said Gary Hendrixson, of the Village of Sunset Pointe. “I’m probably out here four days a week, because I can get out here and keep my distance — and just enjoy and relax.”
— Cody Hills, Daily Sun
Village Santiago: Frank and Barbara Jenista, of the Village Santiago, have the only shade tree on their cul-de-sac. So the pair wanted to share its shade with their neighbors.
“We call the tree, The Talking Tree,” Frank said. “Any day or time they feel the need to get out the house, they can come to the tree.”
The Talking Tree was created so neighbors could bring their own chair and drink and enjoy the shade, fresh air and conversation with neighbors while maintaining a safe social distance.
“It’s amazing how much a simple chat under The Talking Tree can mean when we are feeling isolated from each other,” he said.
— Andrea Davis, Daily Sun
Village of Hillsborough: The social club Manatee Herd 217 usually meets on the third Tuesday of the month at Manatee Recreation Center. Cindi Parker, the club’s president, found creative ways to keep the neighborhood connected while recreation centers are closed. Every Sunday night, anyone in the neighborhood who wants to socialize at a distance sits in their driveway from 6 to about 8 p.m.
“We call it the Sunday night driveway soiree,” Parker said. “It’s a great way to catch up with everyone and not feel cooped up.” Parker said it started with a celebration they called Mardi Gras The Distance.
Parker and other club officers tossed bags of snacks like chips and cookies to people standing in their driveway. A newer activity they do is called Trash Talk Thursday — the day when everyone in the neighborhood puts out their garbage.
“We all go out and put our trash out at the same time,” Parker said. “And we held a little competition to see who could decorate their bags the best.”
— Maddie Cutler, Daily Sun
Village of Poinciana: Every day at 8 p.m., Connie and Jerry Emery get together for date night.
“We play cards and dominoes,” Connie said. “It’s set in stone.” As for who wins and loses, that part of the game is irrelevant. “That’s why we’re still speaking to each other,” she said, laughing.
She also has another commitment to keep. On Sundays, Connie plays the flute during First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood’s services that are streamed online. She is the church’s choir director.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for me to get out of the house and have a purpose,” she said. Connie, who leads Bach with a Beat, also has been taking walks to and from the mailbox and watching funny songs on YouTube.
“I’m wasting a whole lot of time but enjoying not having a tight schedule,” she said.
— Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun
Village of Belvedere: Ed Curtis has long felt at home on the tennis court. He shares his experience with others by offering lessons and donating money raised to The Villages Multiple Myeloma Support Group in memory of his late wife, Carolyn.
When the courts closed, Curtis needed a new way to pass the time, so he dug out his golf clubs. Before the pandemic, he said he maybe golfed two times a year. Curtis is now playing at least a few times a week. His friends have been encouraging him to play more golf for years. Curtis is enjoying the game and plans to continue — until his favorite sport starts up again.
“Then I’ll be back on the tennis courts,” he said.
— Ciara Varone, Daily Sun
Sumter Grand Independent Living: The end of March, Roger Worsley finally achieved his goal of shooting his age or better 200 times on the golf course. His count now stands at 203, but he’s content to wait to add anything more to his total.
Worsley, 83, hasn’t played since Gov. Ron DeSantis issued his stay-at-home order at the start of April. His 200th age breaker came just before that at Tierra Del Sol Golf and Country Club, followed by others at Bonifay and Evans Prairie. He stays busy now by playing computer games and doing plenty of crosswords.
“I subscribe to four puzzle magazines,” he said. “And I go outside and walk around out here, a mile or so every day.” Worsley says he’ll wait to play until the golf shops are open again, but he looks forward to getting back out in the “best golf in the country.”
— Jeff Shain, Daily Sun
Wildwood: St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church in Wildwood is continuing to collect donations for its Our Mother of Mercy Food Pantry. The church said the public has been quite active in their donations.
“Beginning with Holy Week, we are averaging 8,000 pounds per week in donated food from our parishioners,” according to a statement on St. Vincent de Paul’s website. “In addition, many neighborhoods have increased their food donations.”
This week, the food pantry is requesting donations of canned meat, soup, canned tuna, pork and beans, canned fruit, canned vegetables, spaghetti sauce, canned pasta with meat, baking mixes, canned or packaged potatoes, macaroni and cheese, cereal, oatmeal and white rice.
People can drop off their donations from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday under the portico of the church at 5323 East County Road 462 in Wildwood. Bins will be provided under the portico.
— James Dinan, Daily Sun
Southern Trace Plaza: Elaine Schofield made the trek from the Village of Bonnybrook to Publix in the Southern Trace Plaza on Tuesday via bicycle, choosing the alternate form of transportation to collect a few items from the grocery store.
Schofield, a native of Athens, Ohio, said the trip served a bit of a dual purpose.
“I have to get a couple things, but I also wanted to get out and ride today, too,” Schofield said. “I need some berries for my smoothies in the morning and a couple bottles of wine to send to my neighbors back home.”
— Cody Hills, Daily Sun
