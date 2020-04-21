Staying connected

Elaine Bergman meets up with her friends and their four-legged family members every morning for a walk around the neighborhood. That routine has continued — with a few adjustments. They all make sure to keep 6 feet between each other while they walk their dogs so they can still get their exercise and socialize. “It still feels like our normal routine,” said Bergman, of the Village of Piedmont.
“We just have to talk louder to each other.” Bergman said it usually starts with one person, and more
people come out of their homes as the group continues down the street. “We usually have about five to 10 people walking together,” she said.
While the group size varies each day, both the dogs and people enjoy seeing one another along the way.
— Maddie Cutler, Daily Sun
Village of Pine Ridge: Joy of Pastel/ Watercolor Art teacher Iris Kaplan said she lately has been focusing on herself by painting. “I’ve taken the opportunity to really do my own thing,” she said. “Instead of doing it for other people, I’m doing it for myself which is something you don’t usually get to do when you lead a group.” Kaplan said her work this past week includes a portrait of a dog at a dog park. She said it has been difficult getting creative, but she is finding ways to stay positive, like recently joining in on an online karaoke session. “That was really uplifting,” she said.
— Liz Coughlin, Daily Sun
Village of Calumet Grove: Linda Succi, of the Village of Calumet Grove, loves theater and entertainment. She leads a ballroom dance group, as well as the resident theater group All About Theater, and manages local tenor Mark Steven Schimdt. With the entertainment world hit hard, Succi is doing what she can by setting up live streams on Facebook Live and looking to the future. “The Villages is a very social place,” she said. “We love our entertainment. We have to be chameleons about it. We are resilient and flexible. We will reinvent ourselves —I’m determined to.”
— Kristen Fiore, Daily Sun
Village of Sunset Pointe: Jo Magram recently made Hamantaschen cookies — triangular shaped cookies with sweet fillings — that she shared with her neighbors. “These are typically made at Purim and Passover to represent the triangular hat the villain Haman wore while he carried out wicked events against the Jews,” the Village of Sunset Pointe resident said. “We celebrate eating these treats by emphasizing such sweetness can hopefully come from such wickedness.”
When she was ready to deliver them to her neighbors, she sent them an email to expect a surprise and left them at their doorsteps after ringing the doorbell. “I added some history about the cookies and some uplifting and encouraging words for this very difficult time,” she said.
— Andrea Davis, Daily Sun
Village of Winifred: Because of a medical condition, Ward Green, of The Villages New Horizons Band, has stayed at home, giving him the chance to rearrange his music files. “It’s amazing,” Green said. “I can see where everything is now.” Also keeping him busy has been planning out future performances for the concert band, as well as a banquet to celebrate the group’s 15th anniversary. On a recent Sunday, a few of his neighbors ventured out to their driveways to sing a couple of tunes heard on the radio. “That’s a pretty neat happening,” Green said. “Music always does that to you.”
— Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun
Village of Fenney: Teresa Burgess, of the Village of Fenney, has been cleaning, reorganizing, and swimming in her pool. The leader of Southern Area Scrapbookers out of Riverbend Recreation Center has also continued to hone her scrapbooking skills from home.
She has been working on one project in particular — a scrapbook made out of calendar pages with photos of her family on them. Other than that, she said she is spending her time reorganizing her scrapbooking materials. She is looking forward to seeing group members again.
— Liz Coughlin, Daily Sun
Village of Duval: Pat Jeffrey recently came up with an idea she calls “Sweet Support.” She and some of her neighbors delivered baked good to medical staff to provide something they can eat on the run, but also to show appreciation. Jeffrey did her homework on health regulations, and learned that only store bought items can be donated. Mini muffins, cinnamon rolls and other sweets, paper plates and a small flag were packed in each box and donated to local hospitals.
They showed up at 5:30 a.m. before shift changes and returned in the evening with more Sweet Support for the second shift.
— Sherri Coner, Daily Sin
Village of Orange Blossom Gardens: Like many sports fans, Rod Ross has filled the lack of live events with online highlights old and new. His current interest: University of Connecticut women’s basketball. “(Geno) Auriemma fascinates me,” the New England native said. “He’s such a good coach. I just love his passion for the game and his high standards.”
Ross also watched the entirety of Ken Burns’ award-winning 1994 documentary “Baseball” - a full 18 hours of viewing. “That was fun,” he said. One thing Ross has curtailed is golf, going cold turkey after typically playing three times a week
— Jeff Shain, Daily Sun
Village of Pine Ridge: Sonya Zoller, of the Village of Pine Ridge, aims to walk 17,000 steps every day. “Most people are like 10,000, so I just wanted to bump it up for more of a challenge,” she said. Until recently, Zoller wasn’t consistent at meeting her exercise goals, she said. But for the past 26 days, she tracked an average of 17,000 steps each day on her Fitbit.
Last week she totaled 66 miles. “Some days I do a lot more than my goal and some days I do right at my goal,” she said. To reach that number, she takes about four walks a day.
“It’s a win-win: you get some exercise and some stress relief as well,” she said.
— Liz Coughlin, Daily Sun
