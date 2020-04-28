Staying connected

Diana Crow doesn’t mind sitting at home — she just prefers to be covered in paint while there. The artist has a studio set up in her living room. She’s using the additional time inside to learn new techniques, like portrait painting. Crow’s current subject? “My sweetheart,” said Crow, of the Village of Country Club Hills. Crow is trying to capture the likeness of Dick Thibault, her partner of 15 years. Thibault, a former dragon boater, has slowed down some since he had a stroke two years ago and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. During the pandemic, Thibault has been monitoring the TV and fulfilling his role as Crow’s art critic. “It helps to have somebody else to look at what you’re doing,” she said. Crow’s not the only member of her family picking up a paintbrush. Her mother, Village Santiago resident Adeline Crow, got Crow into doing jigsaw puzzles. So Crow has tried to share her love of art by giving her a paint by numbers kit.
— Ciara Varone, Daily Sun
Oxford: After gifting her with a stuffed rainbow llama and placing a birthday crown on her head, the activities coordinator at Steeplechase retirement home asked Rose Marie Allara to step outside onto her second-floor terrace. Little did the 90-year-old resident know, a caravan of cars were waiting down below to wish her a happy birthday. “They were all singing ‘Happy Birthday’ and making me cry, and it was very nice,” Allara said. Allara’s daughter, Alexis Allara Capozzoli, of the Village of Ashland, arranged for 10 cars full of family and friends to show up April 17 to the facility in a drive-by parade to celebrate Allara turning 90. In all, 15 people showed up to honor Allara.
— Julie Butterfield, Daily Sun
The Villages: Julie Washington went with a “two birds, one stone” way of thinking on Thursday morning in The Villages. With reusable shopping bags in hand, Washington made the trek from the Village El Cortez to Target on foot — combining both a desire for exercise and a need for a few groceries. “It was so nice out this morning that I just decided to walk it,” Washington said. “I’ve been doing some more walking lately with everything closed down, and this was another opportunity.” Washington said the 1-mile, round-trip venture brought a bit of reprieve to her regular retail commute. “Usually I’d take the car, but I just wanted something different,” Washington said. “I walked the paths and took a couple shortcuts — and got some fresh air, too.”
— Cody Hills, Daily Sun
Village of Sanibel: By spending her days reading, walking her dog and doing household chores like laundry, Teresa Yates-Zumbrook said she doesn’t feel like her routine has changed much. “I consider myself a bit of an introvert, so I don’t mind spending the day at home,” she said. “My favorite thing to do is read, and I could spend half a day reading and be so happy about it.” Yates-Zumbrook, of the Village of Sanibel, is the organizer of the Sani-Belles and Gents Social Club, which usually meets at 6 p.m. on the third Sunday at Captiva Recreation Center. Yates-Zumbrook said she’ll be glad to get to see all her friends and neighbors again and she hopes the next meeting back will be one of their best.
— Maddie Cutler, Daily Sun
Village of St. Charles: Every afternoon, Bill and Sue Davis go out for a spin.
“We hop in the golf cart and drive to someplace else, a neighborhood we’ve never been to,” Bill said. Bill, who directs The Villages Pops Chorus, has been shifting gears toward the group’s holiday concert, gathering the music together and making rehearsal CDs for members when the time arrives. The Davises recently spent a few hours reorganizing the group’s storage unit. “We have seven years’ worth of music,” Bill said. He came across a few songs that the chorus wouldn’t be doing anymore, so he put them aside and may offer them to local high school choruses in the future.
— Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun
Central Florida: The Brotherhood of Temple Shalom of Central Florida recently honored those on the front lines fighting COVID-19 with a special delivery. Brotherhood members delivered 30 dozen doughnuts to local first responders and hospitals on April 21. Each box contained a personal thank-you or appreciation letter.
— James Dinan, Daily Sun
Village of Woodbury: Sally Gage can measure her time at home by the slabs of clay she’s molded. Gage has made a vase, bowl, decorative box and tree-inspired sculpture so far. “It looks good — for now,” she said. After years of sculpting, Gage knows not to be overly confident before any piece’s final trip to the kiln. The work will have to be glazed once she’s back with her clay group at Laurel Manor Recreation Center. Until then, Gage stays busy with pottery and other hobbies. But she’s glad to have a place to go for an escape, finding comfort in the nature offered by her own backyard. The area enclosed in trees and shrubs is a popular spot for cardinals to rinse off in the birdbath. Bluebirds are building a nest nearby. “Everything is beautiful,” Gage said.
— Ciara Varone, Daily Sun
Village El Santiago: Pam Woods and her husband have tried to stay busy by doing a deep clean of their home. During the day, they speak to the golfers on the El Santiago executive golf course. “We speak to them about their day when they pass the ladies tee box on the ninth hole,” she said. “For exercise, we bike up to the mailboxes and sometimes take different long ways home.” She said while on their rides, they see an abundance of people out walking. “It’s nice to see everyone out walking, enjoying the fresh air and sunshine,” she said. “We all feel a little safer now that traffic has subsided. Living here has certainly made enduring this temporary, constant shift of normal more bearable.”
— Andrea Davis, Daily Sun
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.