Staying connected

Through their Follow The Need ministry, Lila and Richard Vilain, of the Village of Charlotte, have spent the last few weeks collecting donations for area food pantries and churches. “Right now, the need is making sure no one goes hungry during the COVID-19 crisis. We will not let that happen,” Lila said. The Vilains heard from representatives at the Grace Tabernacle Food Pantry in Wildwood that donations were not coming in as usual, Lila said, so she and Richard reached out to friends, organizations and other church ministries to see how they could help. “As soon as we made our request, we started hearing from people. Money and food donations were being dropped off at our home.
Our garage was full of groceries,” she said. When all was said and done, Grace Tabernacle Food Pantry received 969 pounds of food. But FOLLOW THE NEED wasn’t resting on its laurels. Longtime supporters of the Salvation Army of Lake and Sumter Counties, the Vilains heard from the group’s media coordinator, Maj. Marie Harris, that the organization needed food as well. The Vilains recreated their efforts and Salvation Army officials came to their home Monday (April 20) to pick up the donations. In between donation drives, FOLLOW THE NEED also assisted The Father’s House in Leesburg, which requested face masks for Lake Support and Emergency Recovery, which works to strengthen Lake County’s recovery for disasters. Lila said 180 masks are being provided to the church, but the group still seeks volunteers to assist in producing more. Those interested in learning more about FOLLOW THE NEED can contact Lila at 954-249-8763. Food or monetary donations can also be dropped off at 552 Burnside Place in The Villages.
— James Dinan, Daily Sun
Lake Sumter Landing: Villages Honor Flight, which takes veterans on tours of Washington D.C., has gotten a lot of support from Villages businesses over the years. Now, as some of these businesses struggle, VHF is returning the favor. VHF is encouraging its supporters to patronize the City Fire at Lake Sumter Landing today and thank the restaurant for supporting VHF while doing so. The restaurant is open for pickup only. Next week, also on Wednesday, VHF supporters are asked to visit Johnny Rockets at Lake Sumter Landing and when making a purchase, thank the restaurant for supporting VHF. “What we’re trying to do is help out the people who have helped us in the past,” said Village of Charlotte resident Al Arnold, VHF’s club coordinator. “We wanted to show support in these tough times and thank them for their past support.”
— Steve Straehley, Daily sun
Spanish Springs Town Square: Christina Smith, owner of Brylah Fashions, saw a need for facemasks and wanted to help. She has been ordering KN95 masks through one of the suppliers for the store to sell to the community. “There are not enough resources for the average person to be able to get their hands on these items,” Smith said. “As someone who is able to go to a wholesale supplier and get these items, I saw a need and I decided to offer this service.” So far, Smith has sold about 850 masks to the public. She ordered about 1,500 more and plans to sell them to the community at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Brylah Fashions location in Spanish Springs Town Square. The masks are $8 each — cash only — and limited to under five masks per person.
— Summer Jarro, Daily Sun
The Villages: St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church’s food pantry for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul is open from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The pantry offers clients non-perishable food and frozen meat. When available, it also provides fresh vegetables, laundry detergent and paper products. “As far as donations, we’ll gladly accept non-perishable food, detergent and paper products,” according to Fred Harrop of the Village of Belle Aire, who serves as president of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Conference at St. Timothy. “We will also accept monetary donations.” The pantry is on the campus of St. Timothy, 1351 Paige Place in The Villages. A volunteer will get donations out of vehicles.
— James Dinan, Daily Sun
The Villages: Despite no official ceremony due to the pandemic, The Villages Buffalo Booster Club continued its tradition of honoring VHS student-athletes for their hard work. On Friday, the club announced the recipients of its annual scholarship endeavor, awarding 10 senior Buffalo student-athletes with $1,500 scholarships apiece. The winners were Remington Draney, Socorro Torres-Lopez, Savannah Townsend, Cody Doby, Timothy Harding, Emma Symonds, April Carr, Kaitlyn Vlasto, Joseph LaCourse and Miriah Grant. The club also offered an additional award to swimmer Chiara Rappa, who was recently accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy. “The Buffalo Booster Club throughout the year has several ways we raise money, so we can award scholarships to as many deserving senior athletes as we can,” said club president Gary Nellans, of the Village of Fernandina. The scholarships are funded in part through the club’s “Winner’s Circle” project — a pledge made by members for each VHS athletic victory — along with individual donations and 50-50 chance drawings.
— Cody Hills, Daily Sun
Village of Pinellas: Elise Brennan keeps a box for food donations outside of her house. Members of her club, the Ladies of Pinellas, usually collect food and pet supplies at their meetings. “Everyone was upset to think they couldn’t help others since our meetings were cancelled,” Brennan said. “So I put a box outside to my home for people to drop things in that I would later donate.” Brennan only had the box out for about a week and made mutiple trips to drop off her donations at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood. “I was so surprised by the amount,” she said. “But it feels so good to know that we can still make positive change as a club even if we can’t be together.”
— Maddie Cutler, Daily Sun
Village of Hemingway: Holly Hollingsworth doesn’t get to see her family running in excitement to the mailbox to see her homemade cards, but imagining the scene motivates her. She started making homemade cards four years ago after taking a class in The Villages. Staying home during the pandemic has given her some much needed time to work on them. It takes time to think up a design that pops and relays the message without relying heavily on words. “The whole card is a message,” she said. “It’s got to be beautiful or funny. It’s got to make you smile.” Hollingsworth’s family can look forward to receiving a special card from grandma every holiday. Her youngest granddaughter, 12, has kept every card sent to her. “To me, that’s really a compliment,” Hollingsworth said.
— Ciara Varone, Daily Sun
Village Santo Domingo: Cindy LeFebre is finding she doesn’t mind the extra downtime brought about by the virus constraints. Like others, she and husband Larry have been catching up on household projects as the days pass. “Hanging out, staying in, cleaning closets,” she said. “I just enjoy being home with Larry. I don’t know how long that (contentment) will last, but it’s just nice to be here. It’s peaceful to me.” Though LeFebre works as a hospice nurse, she’s on hiatus now because she’s over 65. “I only worked four days a month, anyway, so it’s not a big change,” she said.
— Jeff Shain, Daily Sun
Village of Glenbrook: Anne Rae, of the Village of Glenbrook, is trying to stay positive by walking around the town squares or looking up into the sky and listening to the birds. She tries to keep a smile on her face and encourages others to do the same. “Every human being must talk, smile and react,” she said. To keep her mind from thinking about the negative, she tries to stick with her pre-pandemic routine as much as possible. She gets up early in the morning and goes out in her neighborhood to speak with and wave to neighbors from a safe distance. “The key is to think when all this will end and the moment when life will be back to normal,” she said. “Of course, sometimes it is difficult to be alone, but stay strong and stay as happy as possible.”
— Andrea Davis, Daily Sun
The Villages: Janel Mack, owner of Safe Ship in Southern Trace Plaza and Colony Plaza, likes to take care of her employees. One of them, single mother Carrie Walker, has a son with autism. Walker has had to stay home to take care of her son while schools are closed and can’t work, but Mack kept her on payroll even as she stays home. “I’m very grateful for Janel, my boss, for being able to help me out during this time,” Walker said. Mack has also kept her manager, Mary Johnson, on payroll as she battles cancer, along with another employee who stopped working to assist Johnson. Mack is also leaving cards at the Safe Ship locations, and anyone who wants to leave a note of encouragement for Johnson can write one to be sent to her. “We’re family,” Mack said. “Why wouldn’t you, when someone is in need of something, give something back? That’s just how we work.”
— Summer Jarro, Daily Sun
