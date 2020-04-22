Staying connected

The lighthouse at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square now shines blue to show support for healthcare workers. Sam Wartinbee, interim director of special projects for The Villages District Property Management, said the show of solidarity came from the District and the Morse family. “We all wanted to find different ways to show support,” he said. “It was then suggested we find a way to light the lighthouse blue.” Illuminating monuments and landmarks blue in support of medical personnel has taken off in cities across the country — with everything from bridges to stadiums glowing with the new hue.
Villages officials did whatever was necessary to bring their own plan to fruition.
They first tried putting a blue lens in the lighthouse, but the yellow bulb made the light turn green. They switched to a blue LED bulb with an added blue tint to get the desired color. “It felt good once we finally got to see that blue hue,” Wartinbee said. “We hope it brings encouragement to those who need it.”
—Maddie Cutler, Daily Sun
Wildwood: The group Combat Veterans to Careers has gotten a lot of support from Villagers since it was founded in 2012 by Iraq War veteran David Booth. The organization helps veterans find good jobs and supports those efforts with a thrift shop. With the shop closed, Booth wanted to keep his staff busy. In cooperation with the Wildwood Jersey Mike’s, CVC members will give away sandwiches to truck drivers today at the Pilot Travel Center truck stop on State Road 44 at Interstate 75. “Our community gives to us all the time,” Booth said. “Until we can open up, we’re just trying to give back.” Booth said Combat Veterans to Careers will bring about 60 sandwiches, along with drinks and cookies, to give to truckers. Booth said he wanted to help truck drivers because of the vital role they’re playing in moving supplies around the country. “Truck drivers are doing a lot,” he said, pointing out that many drivers are also veterans.
—Steve Straehley, Daily Sun
Central Florida: The Tri-County Holocaust Remembrance Committee will hold a virtual Holocaust Remembrance Commemoration at 4 p.m. today through the website of Temple Shalom of Central Florida. To access the link, go to tscfl.org and click on the yellow candle before the service. The virtual event falls on Yom HaShoah, which is Israel’s day of commemoration for the six million Jews killed during the Holocaust, as well as the Jewish resistance during that time. The presentation is in place of a larger commemoration originally planned for Thursday at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in The Villages. Both the Tri-County Holocaust Remembrance Committee and St. Timothy are hopeful such a commemoration can be rescheduled for a later date.
—James Dinan, Daily Sun
Village of Lynnhaven: Barb Roberts brought home all the colored reeds from the Basket Weavers meeting just before recreation centers closed. “That worked out,” she said. Roberts has had a few members to pick up whatever reeds they need. Some of the club members have emailed Roberts pictures of their handiwork. Roberts has made at least five baskets in the last month, and she has continued to dye more reeds. Making sure everyone is OK, Roberts also has kept in touch with family.
— Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun
Village of Bonita: Doug Parsons wants to play it safe. But as an avid golfer, the Village of Bonita resident also wants to keep his swing in check. The crossroads for Parsons are found within his own garage, where he’s devoted space for self-taught lessons on swing mechanics — in lieu of regularly-scheduled social golf outings. “I bring my laptop out there and try a few things,” Parsons said. “I watch (YouTube) videos and see how one guy says to do it, then another and another … see what works for me.“ Parsons said the in-home practice sessions also offer a bit of a reprieve mentally, as well. “It gives me something else to do,” Parsons said.
— Cody Hills, Daily Sun
Village of Mallory Square: Village of Mallory Square neighbors got patriotic on Easter Sunday. As Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” played on WVLG FM 102.7 AM 640, people stood at the end of their driveways waving American flags, but Carl Angleberger took it to the next level. Angleberger, who has about 30 model airplanes, drove his C-130 model airplane down Mallory Hill Drive. “I put an American flag on top of it and drove it out the driveway and up and down the street,” Angleberger said. “Everyone got all excited when they saw it, because they didn’t know it was coming.”
—Kristen Fiore, Daily Sun
