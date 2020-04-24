Staying connected

Residents in the Village of Lake Deaton hosted a blood drive “On The Vine” Wednesday to support local donation efforts. The drive, which took place on Vineland Avenue, was conducted by OneBlood after Paula Czupek arranged for a “Big Red Bus” to park on the street so the neighborhood’s residents could donate. Czupek said it was important for her to bring a blood drive into her community to provide the opportunity to give back. All donation slots were taken through online registration ahead of the drive. Czupek said she hopes this effort encourages others to bring the bus to their neighborhoods. “This is just one example of how we are faring in this trying time,” said the Village of Lake Deaton resident. “I am so proud of this wonderful humanitarian gesture and the very special people who are our neighbors.”
For more information on how to donate, visit oneblood.org
— Ally Mansfield, Daily Sun
Village of Pine Hills: Alyson and Jim Ross have been putting out books at the end of the driveway for others to take home to read, and some of their neighbors have added to the stack. An avid reader, Alyson wanted to share her love of reading with those who might be missing libraries or bookstores right now, or those who needed a new activity. “They were getting bored and didn’t have anything to do and I thought ‘Why not read a book?’” she said. She said she will sometimes leave for a 30-minute walk and come back and find two books absent from the selections. “Some people will borrow a book and bring it back, and that’s very nice,” she said.
— Julie Butterfield, Daily Sun
Village of Hemingway: Residents of Adriana Villas got a day full of music on Tuesday to help them pass time during the quarantine. In the morning, Bob and Linda Betz invited six musician friends to strum banjos and guitars and even play a sousaphone in an hourlong driveway concert. Residents sat in golf carts or folding chairs — appropriately distanced from one another — to enjoy the show. That afternoon, Alan Ross, who plays for clubs and in restaurants around The Villages, brought his specially equipped trailer to Adriana Villas and played for 15 minutes each in front of two houses in the neighborhood. Ross has been playing such gigs all over The Villages.
— Steve Straehley, Daily Sun
Village of Dunedin: Residents in the Village of Dunedin danced their troubles away by doing the electric slide together on the street while keeping their distance from each other. “It was just to break the monotony, so it made it kind of fun,” Betty Streich said. While some opted to stay inside, Streich said the dancers loved it. She said neighbors also are staying connected through emails and Zoom meetings. “We all have our reasons to be careful,” Streich said. “We’re not young anymore, and so there are people in our neighborhood who are … not leaving the house at all. And for that reason, I think it’s important to stay connected.”
— Liz Coughlin, Daily Sun
Village of Liberty Park: The Jump Start Artists, which usually meets Mondays at SeaBreeze Recreation Center, is still going, just on a virtual level. Group instructor Frank Zampardi has been sending members weekly email newsletters filled with art tips and tricks and news items. In place of the in-person weekly critique sessions, Zampardi has looked at photos of his students’ in-progress artwork. In turn, he has given them suggestions on how to improve the pieces by phone or email. “It keeps me involved,” he said. He also reorganized his studio area that’s filled with books and materials. He shares many of these items with his students. “I have a lot of stuff,” Zampardi said. “I try to help everybody as best I can.”
— Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun
Village of Lynnhaven: Jacki Rose has taught Zentangle classes at Churchill Recreation Center for nearly three years. Believing in the many positives surrounding this colorful and stress-relieving art form, Rose, of Village of Lynnhaven, has continued to offer Zentangle classes once a week for free for anyone who would like to participate. With soft music playing in the background during class, Rose hopes to help others relax. To join her on Zoom, visit her website at rejuventangle.com
— Sherri Coner, Daily Sun
Village of Silver Lake: Sheryl Hensel moved to The Villages two months ago, so she didn’t have much time to explore the community before staying at home. She’s now hoping to help others connect virtually by leading a 14-day health challenge. The former health teacher will offer information on stretching exercises and healthy eating, which participants try out on their own. Hensel also asks that they write a journal entry every day on a topic such as “Who do I need to bury the hatchet with?” Zoom calls will serve as a check-in during which attendees can share their thoughts. Hensel’s hopes to give people an opportunity for accountability when it comes to forming healthy habits and for socialization. “More than anything, I just want that interaction with people so they don’t feel alone,” she said. If interested in joining the challenge, email Hensel at oh4you@outlook.com.
— Ciara Varone, Daily Sun
Village of Hemingway: Local performer Sue Schuler delivered a driveway concert on Easter in the Village of Hemingway in Had Oshry’s driveway. “We’re across from a cul-de-sac, so people could park around,” Oshry said. “We did our social distancing and it went pretty well.” Schuler sang a variety of music, and neighbors came out to the end of their driveways, lit candles and said the Lord’s Prayer. They enjoyed the concert from golf carts and chairs. “She closed the evening with ‘God Bless the U.S.A.,’” Oshry said. “It was a very nice touch.”
— Kristen Fiore, Daily Sun
Village of Chatham: Nancy Enright, who usually volunteers at UF Health the Villages Hospital cafe, said the hospital is sending updates every week and expressing how much they miss the volunteers right now. “It makes you feel connected,” she said. She’s discovered a love of baking during her free time and has found a cinnamon raisin bread recipe that she can’t get enough of. Although she eats a lot of what she makes, she still has noticed an improvement to her waistline. “I realized that all the time I go out to dinner, that was putting weight on me,” she said. She also just picked her first little tomato off her plant. “I’m going to have it in my salad,” she said.
— Julie Butterfield, Daily Sun
Village of Belvedere: What started as a whim became a generous endeavor for Dolores Rost. Dolores and her husband, Barry, donated more than 50 bags of food to the Wildwood Food Pantry on Monday. Their neighborhood in the Village of Belvedere has a large email list, so Dolores reached out to their neighbors and asked if anyone would like to donate along with them. “We didn’t think we’d get all that much,” she said. “A few things here and there, but nothing major.” The Rosts were met with bags and bags of food. “Everybody brought something, and we’re so appreciative of them,” Barry said. “It was so great getting to bring that food over.”
— Maddie Cutler, Daily Sun
