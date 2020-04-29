Staying connected

One evening, all of the neighbors in the cul-de-sac of Winthrop Terrace in the Village of Winifred lit candles and stood in their driveways to pray for Americans. The next day, to also show their support for first responders, medical staff and fellow Americans, those same neighbors placed small flags in their front yards. That patriotic idea spread quickly, and flags are now waving in several other culs-de-sac and streets in the village. “In light of all the negative things in this pandemic, this is something positive,” said Rich Udell. Udell’s wife, Paige, came up with the idea to put out the flags. “The Villages is such a patriotic community that I think it would be wonderful to see the entire community flooded with USA flags through Memorial Day,” she said.
— Sherri Coner, Daily Sun
Village De La Vista: With extra time on his hands, Ken Polish got back on his bike. He puts in “5 or 6 miles” a day, reconnecting with an activity he pursued when he lived in New Jersey.
“I quit about nine or 10 years ago after I had a couple of near misses,” he said, including one that forced him to bail out over a guardrail into some bushes. No such misfortune around here, as Polish makes a circuit through Spanish Springs and the north end of The Villages. On other occasions, he loads his bike onto his car for a drive down to some trails near Fenney Recreation Center. “They have some nice trails down there,” he said. Polish also still plays golf about three times a week and has picked up painting again.
— Jeff Shain, Daily Sun
The Villages: Members of The Quilting Guild of Villages have been busy. Since staying at home, Janis Kloeffler has made six quilts for such groups as Cornerstone Hospice, The Haven, Compassionate Care and Honor Flight; three car mats for Shriners; and a few face masks. “I’ve never been prouder to be a part of this organization,” said Kloeffler, of the Village of Charlotte. “When this is all said and done, we’ll have a lot to offer.” Patt Reed, of the Village of Pinellas, recently finished two quilts and started work on another. She also has made some place mats for her daughter, as well as a baby quilt that she will donate to her church that it will use for baptisms. As of April 20, the guild has made 27,110 face masks that have been distributed to various people and places. The different chapters decide where the masks will go. “That’s a rate of 904 masks per day,” said Theresa Ierardi, president of the Quilting Guild. “It’s absolutely outstanding. They’re going all over the place.”
— Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun
Village of Osceola Hills: Breeta Littlefield, of the Village of Osceola Hills, has been sewing since she was 7 years old. She’s been using her skills to make masks for her friends, neighbors and even people she met on the golf course who didn’t have masks. “I realized the continued need for residents to have cloth masks when a man we were golfing with said he could not go into his grocery store because he didn’t have a mask,” she said. So far, Littlefield has made about 320 masks. People have given her donations for the masks, which she delivered to Wildwood Food Pantry in the form of a $700 check on April 17.
— Kristen Fiore, Daily Sun
The Villages: Village Pack N Ship has started a program to help people get their shipments out while they stay at home. Staff will pick up packages at a customer’s door for free, with paid shipping, and ship it out of one of the company’s locations, said Quinton Downing, owner of Village Pack N Ship. Customers choose how they want their package shipped, label the package, choose their shipping vendor, notify staff at Village Pack N Ship they want a package shipped and leave it at the front door. Customers can notify the company of a package at www.villagepacknship.com or by calling 352-750-9344 or 352-750-2777. The program is available to businesses, the entire Villages area and outside locations such as Summerfield and Wildwood. Customers also can get 20% off on shipments if they are shipping items pertaining to COVID-19, such as masks. “We’ve been here for 24 years, and we just want to try to take care of the people in The Villages and service them any way we can,” Downing said.
— Summer Jarro, Daily Sun
Summerfield: Trinity Lutheran Church in Summerfield is holding a food drive this week to benefit the Community of Gratitude Food Center in Ocklawaha. The church is asking congregants and others to donate applesauce, canned potatoes, canned vegetables, cereal, pasta, jelly, soup, condiments, cookie or cake mixes, spaghetti sauce, complete box meals and cereal bars. “The center is in urgent need of all these items,” according to a statement on Trinity Lutheran’s website. “The center’s previously donated food is nearly depleted.”
Items can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. now through Friday at the church office, 17330 South U.S. Highway 441 in Summerfield. The church said volunteers will then take the donations to the food center.
— James Dinan, Daily Sun
Leesburg: The Villages Triathlon Club isn’t letting the pandemic get in its way of competition. A handful of members competed in their second group virtual Ironman event on Saturday at Lake-Sumter State College in Leesburg, with several producing personal-best results. Donna Maguire had a personal record on the bike portion of the gauntlet, while Nate Leech and Terri Bower each finished atop their respective age groupings. “The results are great, but it’s really amazing how these virtual races are creating such enthusiasm for training,” said Maguire, the club’s president. “It’s bringing us together with a purpose and lots of fun.”
— Cody Hills, Daily Sun
Village of Calumet Grove: Celebrating your birthday during a time of social distancing isn’t ideal, but Linda Succi, of the Village of Calumet Grove, got creative and made it work with a drive-by party on Saturday. Local tenor Mark Steven Schmidt set up in Succi’s driveway and entertained while guests arrived in golf carts. Neighbors listened from their driveways and Succi’s other friends sat in their golf carts and enjoyed the fresh air and music. Bottled water and individually wrapped slices of cake were handed out and some friends danced at a safe distance. “Fun for all,” Succi said.
— Kristen Fiore, Daily Sun
