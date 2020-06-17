When the clouds turn from white to a dark gray and the bellow of thunder grows louder, it signals that lightning is near. In the summer months, thunderstorms that produce lightning are more likely to occur and with greater frequency. June started off stormy, highlighting the need for residents to think about lightning and what to do when a storm hits.
This week’s forecast
The chance of rainfall and thunderstorms will be lower this week on the heels of a stormy weekend. Villagers may expect a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms this week, according to weather forecaster Jerry del Castillo of WVLG 102.7 FM & 640 AM.
Advice for Golfers
Because The Villages is a golfing community, Dave Towle, WVLG senior forecaster, suggested that anyone who hears thunder on a golf course should immediately seek indoor shelter, such as a country-club restaurant. He said golf courses pose a risk of lightning strikes because humans are the highest objects on the courses and the metal from golf clubs can attract lightning.
Central Florida
The Villages lies just above an area between Tampa and Orlando that’s informally referred to as “Lightning Alley” because of the frequency of lightning strikes, 50 strikes per square mile, Towle said. The average in Sumter County is half of that, 25 strikes per square mile. During lightning season, Villagers and area residents may expect thunderstorms four out of five days in a given week, he said.
Strike Statistics
On average, about 27 people died from lighting strikes each year from 2009 to 2018, and there were 20 lightning deaths nationwide in 2019, according to the weather service. Although the chance of being hit by lightning in your lifetime is 1 in 15,300, Florida has more lightning deaths most years than anywhere else in the country. Last year, three people died from lightning strikes in Florida: a 45-year-old man riding a motorcycle in Volusia County, a 32-year-old man at the beach in Clearwater and a 20-year-old woman repairing a rooftop in Wellington. The three deaths occurred in June and July.
Safety Tips
If you’re outdoors, seek shelter in a building or car as soon as possible. If no shelter is close, reduce your risk by avoiding open fields or tall, isolated trees, and by staying away from water, wet items and metal objects. Even indoors, lightning may travel through electrical and plumbing systems and any metal wires or bars in concrete walls or flooring. Because of that, the weather service urges people to stay off corded phones and electronics, avoid plumbing (like showers and faucets) and stay away from exterior windows and doors that may contain metal.
