As September begins, St. Vincent de Paul Society food pantry volunteers are continuing their mission to feed those in need. They’ve been doing it since 1994. And now with economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic making it difficult for some to pay for food, the pantry has expanded its services to include others outside of their normal outreach. The St. Vincent de Paul Society food pantry recently marked its 15th anniversary at its current location on the campus of St. Timothy Catholic Church. Located at 1351 Paige Place, it is a ministry of the church and helps about an average of 80 to 100 families a week. The pantry in 1994 started working out of various families homes until it moved to a trailer on church property, before becoming a permanent addition to the church 15 years ago.
The golf cart-accessible food pantry is open from 9 a.m. to noon and again from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week, helping families in Lady Lake and Fruitland Park, but also extending their reach to Leesburg and Wildwood to make sure everyone in need is able to receive help.
Fred Harrop, president of St. Vincent de Paul Society, has been with the pantry since June 2013.
“I love every minute of helping out here,” said the Village of Belle Aire resident. “All of our pantry workers enjoy being able to help out others. Our clients love the volunteers, too, as we get a lot of sincere appreciation expressed for the volunteers giving their time to help out.”
Volunteers help the food pantry to run smoothly by stocking shelves, checking for expired food and preparing orders for clients.
Joe Mule´ has managed the food pantry for about a year. He said the pantry is always ready to lend a helping hand when times get rough.
“During these times, it’s nice to know we are there to help anyone that needs that extra hand,” the Village of Polo Ridge resident said. “We are there to help anyone, even if they are out of our district, because we really do care about the residents and have been helping people for a long time.”
When he is in the pantry, he makes sure everything is ready to go for any clients who may drop by.
“We make sure that nothing is out of date and we make sure everything is clean,” he said. “We take safety very important, especially right now. If anyone needs help, they should stop by, because we are always available on Tuesdays and Thursdays.”
Frank Loula, of the Village of Winifred, also has been volunteering at the pantry for about four months. He too enjoys the atmosphere and being able to help those in need.
“It’s a great feeling to be able to volunteer and help people in need,” he said. “We are trying to satisfy the need of helping all those who are hungry and what a better way then to help out firsthand?”
Loula said he got involved with the pantry because he knew Mulé volunteered there, and because of the effect the pantry has on the community.
“Joe and I are friends and everyone knows that food pantry,” he said. “There are a lot of great people and great volunteer opportunities in The Villages, but I wanted to work at one that has been around for a long time and has helped a multitude of people.”
Staff writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or andrea.davis@thevillagesmedia.com.
