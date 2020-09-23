Sixth annual orchid gala caps off funding for all women Honor Flight

Had the dance floor not been filled by tables for social distancing, the crowd would have been dancing for joy by the end of the evening.
Sunday night’s Sixth Annual Orchid Gala featured a special announcement from Villagers for Veterans President Marie Bogdonoff, who told the crowd that proceeds from the event had capped the funding needed for the all-women veteran Honor Flight.
The flight is tentatively scheduled for June 2021. And, as Bogdonoff announced, the money is in the bank.
With such great news, the crowd of women veterans and supporters celebrated in its seats at the Belle Glade Country Club.
The luau-themed night was dedicated to honoring women for their service to our nation. Following the pledge, led by U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Katherine Wilgus and U.S. Army Col. Stephanie Gradford, and a rousing rendition of the national anthem by local favorite Billie Thatcher, U.S. Army Maj. Darlene Drazenovich sang the invocation.
Following the recognition of 11,000 women who served and five who gave their lives in Vietnam, the crowd fell silent for the presentation of the newly completed “We Proudly Served” video filling the large TV screens positioned throughout the room. The video celebrated the immeasurable contribution women have made in defense of this nation from the Revolutionary War through many conflicts, and it highlighted the women serving in every branch of the military and every position available, including the newly
formed Space Force.
The film was conceived, written and funded by U.S. Navy Capt. Betsy Nolan, of the Village of Bonita, and co-produced by Bogdonoff’s son Michael Bogdonoff, a freelance videographer and former Fox News producer who has been visiting his mother in the Village of Pine Hills home during the pandemic.
A strong breeze blowing that evening simulated the trade winds of the islands as the luau-themed event got underway with a pig parade. An elaborately costumed hula dancer pushed the evening’s fare, complete with an apple in its mouth, on a cart around the room to set the tone for the evening’s festivities. Bogdonoff pointed out this has been a very successful year for Villagers for Veterans in overcoming restrictive challenges of COVID-19.
“In addition to raising the $100,000 required for the first-ever all-women veteran Honor Flight from Florida, the group sponsored two additional puppies, Major and Kelly, who are currently being trained as part of the Patriot Service Dogs ... to become service dogs for wounded veterans,”
Bogdonoff said.
This came on the tails of another accomplishment for the night: the funding and construction of a new, fully American-with-Disabilities-Act-compliant smart house for Sgt. Pam Kelly, who “is completely settled in as a new Villager veteran.”
In August, Villagers for Veterans formed a partnership with Code Horse by providing them with an all-terrain vehicle to help veterans navigate the ranch. This sanctuary helps veterans deal with PTSD by exposing them to equine therapy.
Now that the flight has been funded, Bogdonoff said the group’s focus will be on its next big project: building a transitional home for women veterans who are returning to civilian life after military service.
After the hula dancers performed, Hollywood and the Tropix belted out classic rock music as the celebration rolled on.
Among the many veterans in the audience, was Donna Wright, of the Village of Pine Hills, who was one of the first women to graduate from West Point Military Academy in 1980.
“This community is so very supportive of veterans,” she said. “It’s amazing how many veterans live in this area.”
The evening’s guest speaker, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Phyllis J. Wilson, not only works to preserve the history of women in the military but has lived it with 37 years of active and reserve service. Wilson is president of the Military Women’s Memorial, located at Arlington National Cemetery’s ceremonial entrance, which is America’s only national memorial dedicated to military women, who make up 17% of the veteran population.
The memorial was authorized by Congress in 1986 and dedicated Oct. 18, 1997.
“The Villages is such a strong patriotic community,” Wilson said. “I plan to retire here after my work at the museum is done in four or five years.”
In addition to honoring women who served in the defense of our nation, Wilson said the memorial group’s mission is to “educate and empower the public with personal stories and experiences of women patriots who have chosen to serve the nation and the cause of freedom.”
In her remarks, Wilson noted there are some 350,000 women in uniform and nearly 2 million female veterans who share one common thread: They all volunteered.
“At the museum, it’s totally amazing, to learn about the accomplishments of women in the military, so long ago, against all odds,” Wilson said.
Wilson encouraged all women veterans to submit the story of their military service to the memorial, so their history won’t be lost.
“I’m very honored to be part of this project,” Wilson said. “What we don’t record, we lose.”
To submit a registration form for a female veteran, go to womensmemorial.org.
