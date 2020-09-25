The Spanish Springs Merchants Association is bringing back its sidewalk sales this month, with sales, giveaways and clearance items. “We need the sales,” said Candy Coldwell, owner of The King’s Gallery in Spanish Springs and secretary treasurer for the Spanish Springs Merchants Association. “If we can get just an extra 20 people coming in buying, it can make the difference.” The square’s sidewalk sale will be from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. “Everybody will have some good offers,” Coldwell said. Her gallery will offer 20% off items, and items placed outside the store, such as jewelry and framed prints, will be 70% off or more. Other businesses in the town square center are expected to participate, including Patchington, The Villages Logo Store Banner Mercantile, Brylah Fashions, Bermuda Bay Clothing, Kilwins, World of Beer, Tervis, Cozco Handcrafts and Flippers Pizzeria.
Usually the merchants association hosts three sidewalk sales a year in March, July and November. Due to COVID-19, the square couldn’t host the sales in March and July and didn’t want to wait until November for the next one to help businesses draw more traffic.
Restaurants such as World of Beer will have some specials available during the sidewalk sale for attendees to enjoy while they are out shopping.
“I think it’s a wonderful thing to draw attention to the Spanish Springs area especially with so many of the merchants struggling as much as we have been because of COVID-19,” said Ashley Bettis, general manager at World of Beer. From 11 a.m.-5 p.m. both days of the sidewalk sale, the restaurant will be offering $5 flatbreads, $3 on a select craft beer and $3.50 on well drinks.
Christina Smith, owner of Brylah Fashions, said she is glad the sale is happening.
“We’ve got to do something because sitting watching all of our business members suffering is so hard so we have to come up with ways outside of the box to get people to get down into Spanish Springs,” she said.
The effect the pandemic has had on businesses on the square has caused a financial and emotional toll on business owners and staff, Smith said.
Brylah Fashions items will be 35% off storewide. The store will also have clearance and have some giveaways.
Colby Etps, assistant store manager at Tervis, also hopes participating in the sale will drive up business.
For the sale, the store is offering select regular priced items and 15% off other items. There will also be a section in the store of retired designs for 40% off.
“We look forward to seeing how big the turnout is and seeing all the people,” Etps said.
Staff Writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.