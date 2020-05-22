Sales spill out on to Lake Sumter sidewalks

Business owners are joining customers out in the sunshine this weekend for the Lake Sumter Landing Sidewalk Sale for Memorial Day. During the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Monday, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, several businesses in Lake Sumter Landing will have tables or clothing racks set up outside to showcase items on sale. The event has been going on for several years and is scheduled by The Villages Commercial Property Management, which schedules three sidewalk sales a year at Lake Sumter Landing. Businesses get to choose what promotions or sales they want to do for residents. “CPM schedules the Sidewalk Sale to help allow the merchants to share great savings with the residents and visitors over the holiday weekend,” said Beverly Huffman, property manager for The Villages CPM. “CPM’s goal is to always help support and promote our local businesses here in The Villages.”
At least 10 businesses are participating as of Wednesday, Huffman said.
“It may be a little different this year, as we have also asked all businesses to keep in mind that they still need to abide by social-distancing guidelines,” Huffman said.
Debbie Heiner, owner of the Purple Pig, has participated in the sale for the past 15 years.
“It gives me the opportunity to have my customers get great buys,” she said.
Heiner, of the Village of Caroline, will display goods such as toys, pet items, jewelry, home decor pieces and clothing.
She is happy The Villages CPM worked to have the sale happen this weekend so people can know she is open for business.
“I’m just really glad that my customers are going to be able to come back and (I can) see everybody out and about and get things as back to normal as we possibly can,” Heiner said.
Laure Folland, owner of Ambrosia on the Square, was pleased when she heard the sidewalk sale was happening.
“I’m extremely appreciative of everyone that is coming here and supporting the local businesses in any capacity that they can,” she said.
Folland has participated in the event since she opened her business 15 years ago, and will again this weekend.
Folland won’t have items displayed outside the store, but is taking part and offering some sales inside. She plans to highlight pieces such as home goods and clothing, and to have an additional storewide sale.
She hopes people who come out get some good bargains and buy something they normally wouldn’t.
Christine Chaloupka also is setting up sale items outside her store Lime Light Boutique.
“I think this time is going to be one of the best times yet, just given the circumstances in the world,” Chaloupka said. “It will give people the chance to shop outside.”
Chaloupka plans to primarily showcase clothing out on the sidewalk. Inside, she will have some specials for jewelry and handbags.
She believes this upcoming sidewalk sale will be “extra fun” because people have been stuck inside due to COVID-19.
“Hopefully everybody just comes out and comes back together as a community,” she said.
