Rotary Club donates to Smiles for Veterans to help with dental care

As veterans have served our country, the Rotary Club of The Villages-Evening currently is serving the community.
Members of this club are helping veterans in the tri-county area by donating money to Langley Health Service’s Smiles for Veterans program.
Recently, the club gave $1,000 of initial funding for the program. Langley Health Services is a full-service medical organization providing medical and dental care to residents in Central Florida. The Smiles for Veterans program provides low-cost dental services to low-income veterans in the area.
Jim Bodenner, a member of the club and a volunteer on Langley’s board of directors, said the program was established because of the need of dental care for low-income veterans.
“There was a serious need for the program, because veterans don’t receive a dental care benefit unless they were a prisoner of war or had an injury requiring it,” the Village Tierra Del Sol resident said. “As long as funds are available, this program helps assist veterans in the counties of Marion, Sumter and Citrus.”
When going for service, they can go to one of three physical locations located in Ocala, Sumterville or Inverness, or they can schedule an appointment for the mobile dental bus, which travels to various locations.
The program helps to reduce the costs of a dental service from a $50 co-pay to a co-pay as low as $5 — a reduction made possible by a grant Langley provides through an account funded through community donors.
“The grants come from an account that Langley holds and is funded from donations,” Bodenner said. “There are currently three groups donating funds: The Rotary Club of The Villages-Evening; the Sunshine State Veterans Fund, a nonprofit organization established in 2017 to advocate for veterans and active duty military; and the Summer Glen Veterans Club, a nonprofit in Ocala raising money to help local veterans. Each one has supplied over $1,000 to help provide funding for this program.”
Gay Ratcliff-Seamens, president of The Rotary Club of The Villages-Evening, said she was glad they could contribute to the fund.
“We love helping out in the community and veterans are important,” the Village of Belle Aire resident said. “They have given so much for us, that it’s only right we try to give back to them.”
While the number of grants are limited by how much is in the account, Jim said they have already supplied about 100 grants over the last couple of years, and are hoping to provide more as the demand continues to increase.
“The funding we have will help provide the grants,” Jim said. “They help to provide veterans with the basic dental services including complete oral exams, dental hygiene and fillings. The more money we have in the account, the more veterans we can help serve.”
Sue Bodenner, a member of the Rotary Club, said she loves that the club is so involved in the community.
“We enjoy helping out the community and we are always glad to help fund local programs,” she said. “We are involved in many programs, each with a different purpose, but they all help the community.”
For veterans wishing to make an appointment or to find out more information about how to donate to the program, call Paul Quinn at Langley Health Services at 352-569-2935.
