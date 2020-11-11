The subjects of some history classes at the Enrichment Academy were still confusing current events when residents were in school. Other topics were overlooked.
Instructors will offer insights into some recent humanities and lesser-known history next week.
Courses that will start Tuesday and Wednesday include Native American Voices of American Literature; Country Music: The Beginning Decades, which will include the influence of radio; Railroads of the Civil War and “The Falling Dominoes” America’s Involvement.
Students may register at theenrichmentacademy.org or in person at regional recreation centers.
Native American Voices of American Literature
“There are some people who care about the Native American heritage of this country,” instructor David Harshfield said.
The course will meet twice, from 2:45-4:15 p.m. Wednesday and Nov. 18 at Eisenhower Recreation Center.
Harshfield said he uses examples of Native American writing, including tribal origin stories, from different tribes — the Delaware, Navajo, Iroquois, Pima, Chippewa and Teton Sioux.
“I tried to focus on some of the well-known tribes,” he said. “Every culture has its myths that hold people together.”
Those stories convey the cultures’ values and priorities, he said. Harshfield, of the Village of Hemingway, is a retired high school English teacher and said he has had students in this class who know more about the tribes than he does.
Country Music: The Beginning Decades
Although listed among literature courses, the new course about country music that Harshfield will teach from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and Nov. 18 at Eisenhower Recreation Center is really a humanities topic, he said.
“I was intrigued a year or so ago when I read country music is more popular than rock music,” he said. “So during this stay-at-home pandemic, I thought I would create two new courses for the Enrichment Academy.”
The Beginning Decades will be repeated in February, and he will teach Country Music: The Recent Decades in January. In the 1950s and ‘60s, radio stations played music from varied formats, not all hard rock or all soft rock.
In the beginning decades, country music and rock-and-roll overlapped, Harshfield said.
Railroads of the American Civil War
“The Civil War was the first war to use railroads to ship supplies and men,” said Jack Ciotti, of the Village of Country Club Hills.
A retired history teacher and Civil War and Revolutionary War re-enactor, Ciotti said he will wear a railroad passenger’s outfit from the 1860s and carrying a carpet bag to teach this class from 10:30 a.m. to noon today at Lake Miona Recreation Center.
“I taught middle school,” he said. “You had to be entertaining or the kids would just fall asleep.”
Railroads became logistically important during the Civil War, Ciotti said.
“The Falling Dominoes” America’s Involvement
Retired Army officer and college history instructor James Press, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, will teach “The Falling Dominoes” course from 1-2:30 p.m. today and Nov. 17 at Eisenhower Recreation Center.
“Almost everyone I know always asks, ‘How did we end up in Vietnam?’” Press said. “We go back further than most people think — to Woodrow Wilson.”
A clear view of history requires some time to be able to look back at causes and effects, Press said.
