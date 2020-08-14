The community has the opportunity to lend a hand to the entertainment world amid the pandemic. It is vital to continue to support the performing arts right now, said Whitney Morse, artistic director at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center and The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol. “As much as we like to think of art as a luxury, it is a vital part of our economy, and the essence of our very humanity,” Morse said. People can help support the arts by seeing a show, watching a virtual performance, making a donation or volunteering. Locally, patrons can donate to The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra by visiting thevillagesphilharmonic.org and clicking on the “Donate” tab. The Villages Blues Society created the Florida Blues Musicians’ Relief Fund to support blues artists. Money is raised for the fund mostly through live outdoor performances, but donations also are accepted. To donate, email thevillagesblues@gmail.com.
“We can’t solve all the problems in the world, but we can try to help musicians in Florida,” said Mark Adams, co-founder of the blues society.
Community theater lovers can support Leesburg’s Melon Patch Theatre by purchasing a membership or season subscription online at melonpatchplayers.org.
Patrons who watch The Studio’s free virtual play readings on Facebook also have the option to make a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.
“They have a special fund to help performing arts professionals affected by COVID, so it seemed like a great choice,” Morse said.
See a Show
The biggest way people can help, however, is to come see a show, said Dustin Lavine, executive director of Melon Patch Theatre.
“Come out and see the shows when we put them on, if you feel comfortable,” Lavine said. “The biggest support we can get is from audience members.”
Although Melon Patch had to cancel its production of “Cabaret,” Lavine plans for “Clue” to open the theater’s 2020-21 season in October.
Seating will be measured 6 feet apart and shows will be performed to a limited-capacity audience, Lavine said. The theater will be cleaned before each show.
To view Melon Patch Theater’s season schedule, visit its website.
Lavine said he also hopes that the theater will be able to hold its haunted house event, “Carnival of Frights” in October as well. The event is in tandem with other area nonprofits.
The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center also has released a social-distancing seating chart, which seats about 200 audience members.
The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra will continue to perform at The Sharon, offering multiple shows so that more people can attend the concerts.
The orchestra’s next concert is a Labor Day Pops Concert at 3 and 7 p.m. on Sept. 6. Tickets are available online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office location.
The Villages Blues Society holds multiple concerts outdoors in The Village of Lynnhaven each month featuring Florida blues musicians. Proceeds from the ticket sales go to the group’s Florida Blues Musicians’ Relief Fund.
“The purpose of the relief fund is to support the bands since they can’t get many gigs right now,” said Mark Adams, of the Village Palo Alto. “We’re also putting a tip bucket out. We didn’t used to do that before.”
At the events, audience members sit 6 feet apart or in their golf carts. Masks are recommended.
“We’ll keep doing this for as long as we need to,” said Marcia Adams, Village Palo Alto resident and co-founder of The Villages Blues Society.
For those uncomfortable with attending in-person shows, purchasing tickets to livestream performances also is a big help, Morse said.
The Sharon has a Staged Play Reading Series, in which plays are produced on a minimal set at The Studio and professionally filmed. Patrons can purchase a ticket to a stream of the plays for $10 and choose the day that they would like to view the performance.
The current play is “The Auntie Network,” which will stream 7 p.m. Friday, as well as Aug. 21 and 28, and Sept. 4 and 11. Tickets are available online at thevillagesentertainment.com.
Donate Your Time
For those who can’t afford to financially contribute, volunteering also can go a long way.
Melon Patch Theatre is always in need of volunteers to help build sets or clean up the property.
The theater puts out volunteer dates on its Facebook page, @MelonPatchPlayers.
Those interested in volunteering can find out more by calling Melon Patch Theatre at 352-787-3013 or emailing office@melonpatchplayers.org.
Senior writer Kristen Fiore can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5270, or kristen.fiore@thevillagesmedia.com.
