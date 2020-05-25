Recreation Destination

More than 200 bocce courts, 187 shuffleboard courts. 11 petanque courts, two bowling centers and places to enjoy lawn bowling and croquet. When it comes to offering rolling sports — bowling, bocce, petanque, lawn bowling, croquet and shuffleboard — The Villages is on a roll. “These sports can range from a good time to very competitive, depending on how the players approach it — anyone can make it their game,” said Pam Henry, recreation manager of resident lifestyles, parks and public relations for The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
Village of Summerhill resident Joe Kennedy takes advantage of these rolling sports opportunities, partaking in both petanque and lawn bowls.
“That’s one of the reasons we chose here to live, to retire to,” Kennedy said of The Villages.
The community’s passion for bowling, in particular, is not a secret to those with the United States Bowling Congress.
“The Villages has been a great bowling environment, and we have many successful USBC leagues there,” said Chad Murphy, USBC executive director. “The community has also been supportive of competitive bowling, hosting professional tournaments over the years.”
From various leagues and tournaments to strictly open play, The Villages has something for everyone and anyone wanting to get involved in rolling sports.
“People of all abilities ... can play these sports and have a good time,” Henry said.
Bowling
The objective of bowling is simple: knock as many pins down as possible to make your score go up.
Residents achieve this goal daily at The Villages’ two bowling centers — Fiesta Bowl and Spanish Springs Lanes — picking up spares and rolling strikes on the different lanes. While a spare entails downing any pins remaining after a player’s first roll, a strike involves leveling all 10 pins on the first roll of the frame.
“Oh, my god, I love it — I love it,” said Terry Hamel, a Village of Buttonwood resident, of earning a strike. “I just want to do it every time.”
Hamel said concentration is a necessity in bowling.
“Because if you don’t, the ball is going to go wherever it wants,” said Hamel, who is a secretary for two different bowling leagues. “But there is a certain mark it needs to go over and there is a certain speed it should go. There is a lot more to bowling.”
Bocce/Petanque
For all their differences, bocce and petanque share many similarities.
In bocce, the goal of each player is to roll his/her bocce balls closer to the pallina — the target ball — than the other players. The player scores a point for each ball that is closer to the pallina than its opponent’s balls on the court, which is enclosed by walls.
Similarly, petanque players throw what are called boules with their palms facing downward and hope these boules roll or land closer to the jack — the petanque target — than their opponent’s boules, resulting in points.
Village of Silver Lake resident Gregg Dooley, who was born with cerebral palsy, has been playing petanque now for four years.
“It helps me with my balance,” said Dooley, who plays with the Petanque Fun Club. “(Also,) my hand-eye coordination and depth perception — so, all good things.”
Roger Cowie, who formed the Petanque Fun Club about seven years ago, said the playing surface conditions in petanque can become a factor as far as scoring goes. The club plays on the Paradise Recreation Center petanque courts, which are paved with gravel.
“Every day, they play different,” said Cowie, of the Village of Bonita. “When it rains, the balls kind of settle in a little bit. If it’s real dry, then the balls take off on you.”
Like petanque, bocce allows a party to knock its opponents’ playing balls out of the way in order to land closer to the target and score.
“You want to kill the other player’s (balls),” said Marylin Bonfiglio, who lives in the Village of Belle Aire and helps run the Belle Aire Tuesday Morning Bocce League. “You want to get rid of their balls as fast as you can.”
This disposing of bocce balls is just one strategic move a player can make in a game.
“Some guys just shoot right at (the pallina), some guys hit off the wall, some guys come around,” said Freddy Conforte, of the Village of Buttonwood. “It’s just a matter of what you feel comfortable (with).”
For those who like golf, bocce golf also is a real-life thing in The Villages. Check out the Rec News for more information.
Lawn Bowling/Croquet
Two rolling sports, lawn bowls and croquet, share two homes in The Villages.
Residents can enjoy both sports at the Rio Grande Lawn Bowling & Croquet Green and Fenney Recreation Center, which play host to croquet and lawn bowling events on a weekly basis.
In lawn bowling, players attempt to roll their own bowls — which are spherical in nature, but feature flattened sides and a weight bias — closer to the target ball, known as the jack, than their opponent.
“It’s a game of — it is feel,” said Christine Garbett, one of the founders of The Villages Lawn Bowls Club and a Village Rio Ponderosa resident. “Your first thing, you have to find the line, or the angle. And then you have to find the speed that allows it to arrive where it is going to be at the jack.”
John Garbett, treasurer of The Villages Lawn Bowls Club, said participants must compensate for the grass on the different rinks.
“Sometimes the grass makes the balls go out, like golf, you can putt to the cup and the grass takes over and you miss it or it stops short,” Garbett said. “Our balls can be affected just the same way as a golf ball.”
Lawn Bowls Club member Doug Stenzel, of the Village of Charlotte, said he loves the sport.
“It can take a while to perfect it, but you can be bowling competitively in a half an hour,” Stenzel said. “And all you need is flat-soled shoes, and we have the bowls.”
Members of The Villages Croquet Club, on the other hand, use mallets to hit croquet balls through hoops — known as wickets — that are placed about the green.
Art Helt, of the Village of Chatham, likened croquet to golf.
“Even though the wickets are at the same dimension, theoretically, each shot is like putting, said Helt, a member of The Villages Croquet Club. “You can miss it inside or outside.”
Shuffleboard
Unlike other rolling sports, shuffleboard isn’t played with round ball-shaped objects.
Instead, players use a long cue to push discs from one end of the shuffleboard court to the other, scoring points — or losing them — if their discs sit fully inside one of the six scoring areas. One such scoring area is a 10-off area, meaning a party loses 10 points that particular frame if a disk is in the area.
“I think it’s more fun to get the other guy to get the minus points than it is to score the positive points,” joked Ron Pecha, of the Village Alhambra. “Just for rubbing it in, just for having fun.”
Pecha and his wife, Judi, try to play shuffleboard twice a week.
“You can talk while you’re playing, and you still can have a good game while you’re doing that,” Judi said. “You can be social and still have the game.”
The Villages Shuffleboard Club, composed of more than 800 people, even affords residents the opportunity to play the sport in a team setting. The club currently has more than 80 teams, which are divided by regions of The Villages.
“There are plenty of teams there to play on, so wherever one lives, they can always get on it,” said Monte Green, a shuffleboard trainer with The Villages Shuffleboard Club.
The club also hosts a monthly shuffleboard tournament the second Tuesday of every month at the Paradise Recreation Center shuffleboard courts. All residents are welcome to participate in the event.
“It’s a type of tournament where you exchange partners after each game,” said Green, who runs the tournament. “People love it because it’s friendly.”
