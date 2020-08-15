Lester See, who was stationed at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center outside Chicago, was finishing out his tour in the Navy in 1985 and didn’t have much to do. His naval specialty of working on flight simulators had been
reassigned to contractors.
But See was a bowler, and a pretty good one. He’d briefly met future Hall of Famer Bob Chamberlain at a tournament in nearby Waukegan, which Chamberlain won. Not long after that, See got an invitation to join the Navy’s bowling team. He wasn’t sure why he’d been chosen, especially since he hadn’t submitted any letters of recommendation.
“We don’t need a reference from you,” See said he was told by his superiors.
It turned out that Chamberlain, along with another pro bowler, John Mazza, had been recruited by a Naval officer to write recommendations for See. The professionals did so, citing See’s then-215 average.
Because See was about to get out of the Navy, he never did bowl for the service’s main team. He started working for a defense contractor himself before becoming an air traffic controller. He bowled in occasional tournaments, but mostly enjoyed bowling for the sport.
In March, Chamberlain, of the Village of Belvedere, was home recovering from surgery. With little else to do, he started going through some old papers he’d been carting around for decades. In a bin, he found copies of the letters he’d written on behalf of a bowler named Les See. That got Chamberlain wondering: could he be connected to Lester See, a sometime bowling competitor and teammate in The Villages?
The answer was yes. See and Chamberlain, who had a chance meeting and connection in the mid-1980s, had been bowling at the same center since See moved to The Villages in 2017.
And it was bowling that brought See, of the Village of Lake Deaton, to The Villages.
He recalls living in Michigan and watching Dave Soutar win the Senior Tournament of Champions, held on outdoor lanes in Spanish Springs in 1999, which first clued him into how seriously the sport is taken here. After moving here, See got off to a slow start on the lanes. The leagues were all filled, as were the lists of substitutes. But then he rolled a 785 series in the Senior Shootout in November 2017.
“I went from not being able to get on a team to being able to bowl nine days a week if I wanted to,” he said.
Among the leagues, See eventually was able to join the Wednesday afternoon scratch league at Fiesta Bowl, which is considered to have the toughest competition in The Villages.
Although See was competing with and against Chamberlain, he never brought up their brief meeting at the Waukegan tournament. See knew that professional bowlers meet thousands of people over their careers. He also had no idea that Chamberlain had played a part in his bowling story — until Chamberlain revealed he wrote a letter of recommendation.
“It’s pretty amazing the stories we see how people connect here,” Chamberlain said. Now the two not only bowl together, but play golf, sometimes a couple times a week. All because Chamberlain was laid up and found an old letter.
“The fact that he kept it is amazing,” See said.
