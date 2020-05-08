Rec programs offer many healthy choices

Since Barbara O’Connor’s mom, Alexandria Sgobbo, started taking a chair yoga class in The Villages, O’Connor said she’s seen big changes in Sgobbo’s physical and mental health, and that makes her excited. “I’ve noticed my mom is a lot more mobile. I think (it’s) because the stretching and doing some of the poses really help with her mobility,” the Village of Chatham resident said. “I would say it’s added many quality years to her life.” The National Recreation and Park Association, with help from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has been working to spread awareness of exercise programs aimed at reducing pain and stiffness associated with arthritis, teaching older adults how to safety and comfortably engage in physical activity and improving social connections.
The Villages Recreation and Parks department offers multiple options to meet those needs.
At least 60% of older adults battle at least one chronic illness like arthritis, diabetes or heart disease, said NRPA senior program manager Lesha Spencer-Brown.
“I think that a lot of folks might be unaware of programs that are available to help that outside of the clinic settings,” Spencer-Brown said. “For people who haven’t exercised on a regular basis for a long time we want them to know there are places in your community where you can go to manage those chronic conditions.”
Villagers like O’Connor and her mom have learned that it’s not too late to learn healthy lifestyle skills like exercise and goal-setting. And thanks to amenities at recreation centers like group fitness classes and pools, they don’t have to go far. The hardest part, said O’Connor, is showing up.
The Arthritis Foundation encourages older adults to safely and comfortably engage in physical activity through walking. In The Villages, residents have the opportunity to accomplish walking goals through programs like the Walk the Loop social and Walk Away the Pounds.
Moyer Recreation Center Supervisor James Scrubbs hosts a monthly Walk the Loop social, wherein residents walk about 5 miles from Moyer to the Sharon Rose Wiechens preserve and back.
“It gives people an opportunity who normally wouldn’t go on a walk to go out,” Scrubbs said. “And when people go out in a group, it’s more encouraging.”
Scrubbs said the social element is an important part of the exercise. Having gained a walking partner, participants may be more likely to walk in the future.
“It’s encouraging them to continue that lifestyle,” Scrubbs said.
Additionally, residents flock to over 70 Walk Away the Pounds classes normally offered every week at recreation centers around The Villages. The classes range from beginner to advanced and offer varying levels of cardio exercise.
“It’s really great for starting again if you haven’t exercised in a while, so I think people who are just getting into it can benefit,” said class leader Janet Batsa.
Batsa said students who battle arthritis pain also benefit.
“You do what you can,” she said. “Everybody knows that if they can’t do a move, they can modify it.”
While her classes are not meeting, Batsa said she continues to follow along to the program from home.
Sports pools, which are now open, currently provide a venue for low-impact water walking.
Until his water volleyball team meets up again, Keith Berg has been water walking every day at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.
“When you walk on concrete your knees can get sore and your ankles can get sore, but in the water you can feel the pressure on your legs so it helps with your circulation,” the Village of Sanibel resident said.
Berg said he plans to continue to do more water walking.
“People get turned off; they think I’m too old, I’m too out of shape, but that’s what the pool is for, and they can do it,” he said.
The NRPA also promotes classes designed for sedentary older adults with osteo-arthritis, lower-extremity pain or mobility challenges.
Kim Zak, who teaches chair yoga at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center, said individuals dealing with those conditions can benefit from chair yoga.
“We have people in their late 50s all the way to their 80s, people who come to the class and use walkers,” she said. “There’s a whole range of people who come, so it’s important that I share with them that just because I can lift my foot off the ground, and they can only lift it an inch off the ground, that’s okay. I tell them that’s where their practice is.”
Sgobbo, 86, of the Village of Del Mar, takes that same chair yoga class with her daughter. She said chair yoga has helped improve her balance and mobility.
“Now I’m even taking myself on little walks out front,” Sgobbo said.
