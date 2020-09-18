Despite a dry spell that started out 2020, it’s been so rainy outside that one could almost expect to hit a record. And weather forecasters expect the rain to continue. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected daily through Saturday in The Villages, according to the National Weather Service, and the chance of rain ranges from 60%-70% through the weekend. The rainfall activity is coinciding with bustling tropical weather patterns. As of Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring four tropical cyclones and three disturbances with a chance of forming, including Hurricane Sally, which poses a dangerous storm surge threat to the Gulf Coast. Those four storms were joined Monday by Tropical Depression Rene, which has since dissipated. Monday marked the first time in 49 years that the Atlantic Ocean had five active tropical cyclones, said Philip Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher with Colorado State University’s Tropical Meteorology Project.
Meteorologists think the current climate conditions that made this hurricane season break records also are fueling the stormy and wet weather.
“What we’re seeing here over the last few months or so, in the tropical Atlantic it’s just been ideal conditions,” said Dave Bowers, meteorologist with Accuweather.com. “There’s been very low wind shear and abnormally warm water ... even though we haven’t had a direct hit (in Central Florida), we’ve had plenty of activity nearby that’s brushing the area.”
At least in Central Florida, wet weather didn’t wait until the peak of the hurricane season.
The Villages-wide average rainfall in August 2020 was 9.1 inches, well above the normal August average of 6.42 inches, said Dave Towle, senior forecaster with WVLG 102.7 FM, 104.5 FM & 640 AM.
Regionally, water management districts serving The Villages observed slightly above-average rainfall in August. The 8.7-inch average for the Southwest Florida Water Management District and 7.92-inch average for the St. Johns River Water Management District were less than 1 inch greater than the monthly average for those regions.
The heavy rainfall this summer is making up for drier weather at the start of the year, particularly in January and March. In each month, Towle observed the Villages-wide average rainfall was at least 3 inches below normal.
“We had our fair share of thunderstorm activity, although nothing went into the severe levels,” he said, “but brought us higher than normal rainfall amounts keeping our lawns a beautiful emerald green color and the landscapers hopping.”
Towle said he could tell the rain was abundant when he noticed “much higher” water levels at golf course ponds.
August’s rainfall extended into September, helped in part by record-breaking tropical weather in the Caribbean.
Hurricane Sally currently is on a northeast track in the Gulf Coast, and while it isn’t expected to make a direct hit on Central Florida, forecasters warned that flash flooding is possible from the storm’s outer bands.
Another storm, Hurricane Teddy, is on a northwest track toward the Lesser Antilles and forecasted to become a major hurricane. It’s too early to tell if it will impact Florida.
The hurricane season has been so busy, the hurricane center is running out of names with more than two months left in the season.
After Tropical Storm Vicky formed Monday, one more hurricane name, Wilfred, is left on the center’s main list. Once names run out, the hurricane center uses letters from the Greek alphabet. This backup naming system was last needed on Oct. 22, 2005, when Tropical Storm Alpha became the 22nd storm of the 2005 season.
Based on current activity, it’s likely this year’s Alpha could form earlier.
